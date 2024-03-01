"I feel so blessed and privileged that my late husband, David Gottesman, left funds in my care that allow me to make a gift to you," she said, before announcing that the medical school will be tuition-free starting in August this year.
With the gift, all current full-time students will have their spring 2024 semester tuition reimbursed and all future students will attend the school tuition-free. Tuition at the school, attended by some 1,100 students, is about $60,000 a year, leaving many students more than $200,000 in debt after they graduate.