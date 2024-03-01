STORY: Video showed people cheering and clapping in an auditorium, some in tears, as Dr. Ruth Gottesman made the announcement about the donation. Gottesman is making the donation from the fortune made by her late husband David "Sandy" Gottesman, a Wall Street financier and early Berkshire Hathaway investor, who died in September 2022.

"I feel so blessed and privileged that my late husband, David Gottesman, left funds in my care that allow me to make a gift to you," she said, before announcing that the medical school will be tuition-free starting in August this year.

With the gift, all current full-time students will have their spring 2024 semester tuition reimbursed and all future students will attend the school tuition-free. Tuition at the school, attended by some 1,100 students, is about $60,000 a year, leaving many students more than $200,000 in debt after they graduate.