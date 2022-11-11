Elizabeth Holmes seeks to avoid prison for Theranos fraud

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge
not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc
prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in
the blood testing startup.
In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked
that she receive 18 months of home confinement, followed by
community service, at her Nov. 18 sentencing before U.S.
District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.
The lawyers said prison time was unnecessary to deter future
wrongdoing, calling Holmes, 38, a "singular human with much to
give" and not the robotic, emotionless "caricature" seen by the
public and media.
"No defendant should be made a martyr to public passion,"
the lawyers wrote. "We ask that the court consider, as it must,
the real person, the real company and the complex circumstances
surrounding the offense."
Prosecutors are expected to file their sentencing
recommendation soon.
A jury convicted Holmes in January on four counts of wire
fraud and conspiracy. Each count carries a maximum 20-year
prison term. Any sentence would likely be served concurrently.
Prosecutors said Holmes lied to investors from 2010 to 2015
by promising Theranos' technology could run many tests on one
drop of blood from a finger prick.
On Monday, Davila rejected Holmes' requests for a new trial,
including over a claim that a key prosecution witness visited
her at home and made statements that undermined his testimony.
Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 at age 19, before dropping
out of Stanford University. Theranos was once valued at $9
billion, and Forbes magazine in 2015 estimated Holmes' net worth
at $4.5 billion.
More than 130 friends, family, investors and former Theranos
employees submitted letters to Davila urging leniency.
They included former Berkshire Hathaway Inc
executive David Sokol, who called Holmes a "person of high
integrity" who believed in her technology, and U.S. Senator Cory
Booker of New Jersey, who said Holmes "can, despite mistakes,
make the world a better place."
Theranos' former president, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was
convicted in July of defrauding investors and patients about the
company. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jody Godoy in New York;
editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)