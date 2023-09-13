Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Berkshire's various business activities include insurance businesses conducted on both a primary basis and a reinsurance basis. Its segments include Insurance, which consists of GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Railroad (BNSF), which includes operations of railroad systems in North America through Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which include manufacture of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which include wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which provide shared aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training, electronic components distribution and various retailing businesses, and Pilot Travel Centers (Pilot).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates