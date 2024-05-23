Managers use intimidation, aggressive interrogation tactics to silence Union's voice

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor relations at Columbus-based fractional air carrier NetJets continue to disintegrate according to the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP), the independent pilot union representing the 3,400-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK).

NetJets executives seem more interested in exacting a pound of flesh than accepting our olive branch.

The Union said the company reached a new low earlier this week when its managers singled out an elected NJASAP official for a disciplinary investigation over lawful union picketing in the past, probing into internal union affairs. The Union views this as retaliation and intimidation. The parties had recently signed a five-year collective bargaining agreement, following a contentious labor dispute during which NJASAP members engaged in informational picketing and other demonstrations – as is their legal right to do – to focus public attention on the dispute.

"Even in the best of circumstances, collective bargaining can prove a very fraught moment, but negotiations are now behind us," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said, emphasizing the parties should be working together to position the Fractional for even greater things. "It is time to put emotion aside and to pour our focus into capitalizing on the unprecedented demand for our product." He continued, "Regrettably, management seems more interested in exacting a pound of flesh than accepting the olive branch we have extended on several occasions in recent months."

During a three-hour meeting this past Tuesday morning, NJASAP Vice President Capt. Paulette Gilbert, a 23-year NetJets employee with an unblemished professional record, was interrogated and repeatedly asked for details about various matters, including the Union's lawful and protected activities conducted by the Union's strategy group. The NJASAP Executive Board views this as a direct attack on the Union, its members and elected officials. "We will not allow this effort to bully and to intimidate Union leaders to go unanswered," Leroux said.

"As the Union Vice President, Paulette's advocacy was essential to our effort to secure a $1.6B increase in the value of our contract," Leroux said. "We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our colleague."

