    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:28:20 2023-06-13 pm EDT
513820.00 USD   +0.95%
02:02pNew York fines Geico for not reporting vehicle data to DMV
RE
06/12Berkshire Hathaway's PacifiCrop Unit to Appeal After Being Found Liable for 2020 Oregon Wildfires
MT
06/12Investors in biggest climate pressure group don't like to pressure
RE
New York fines Geico for not reporting vehicle data to DMV

06/13/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shareholders shop for discounted products at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York regulator on Tuesday fined Geico $910,000 for violating state insurance laws by failing to timely report new business and other vehicle registration information to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The fine was part of a consent order between New York's Department of Financial Services and Geico, a unit of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

It arose from a review of auto insurers' practices after the DMV found in late 2017 that the industry was slow to report information to a database for monitoring the insurance status of vehicles registered in New York.

According to the consent order, timely filings are "vital" to law enforcement and public safety because they help police officers identify and remove uninsured vehicles from the road.

Geico's late reporting occurred throughout 2018, and the auto insurer agreed to take necessary steps to avoid a recurrence, the order said.

The Chevy Chase, Maryland-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has owned all of Geico since 1996.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 346 B - -
Net income 2023 58 570 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 731 B 731 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
