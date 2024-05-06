ABC News President Kim Godwin Is Stepping Down

Godwin's move came months after a corporate restructuring that effectively stripped away much of her management autonomy.

Steward Health Care to File for Bankruptcy as Soon as Sunday

Steward Health Care System, the largest U.S. physician-owned hospital operator, is planning to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as Sunday, people familiar with the matter said, marking one of the biggest hospital bankruptcies in decades.

The Google Antitrust Verdict Looms. Here's What to Look For.

A federal judge could issue a ruling this summer in the government's landmark case.

Westpac's First-Half Profit Falls, Lifts Buyback

The Australian bank said its first-half net profit fell by 16%, but it would return more capital to shareholders through an increased dividend and bigger share buyback.

Qantas to Pay Civil Penalty for Selling Tickets on Canceled Flights

Australia's major airline will pay a civil penalty of $66.1 million to resolve court proceedings with a regulator which alleged the airline had advertised tickets for more than 8,000 flights it had already canceled.

Consumers Fed Up With Food Costs Are Ditching Big Brands

After years of price increases, food companies say more consumers pull back. Fast-food chains and snack makers plan new deals and flavors.

Reclassifying Marijuana Could Unlock Billions in Tax Savings for Cannabis Companies

The proposed change could lift an income tax burden that wipes out most licensed marijuana retailers' earnings.

Retailers Scale Back Self-Checkouts to Curb Irritation-and Theft

Problems with the technology are prompting companies including Target and Walmart to change their operations or ditch the stations.

Boeing Locks Out Firefighters at 737 Factory Amid Contract Dispute

The airplane maker and the firefighters' union have been wrestling for months over wages and staffing levels.

Warren Buffett Praises Apple After Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stake

The legendary investor praised the iPhone maker at his annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., even after revealing that Berkshire had slashed its stake in the first quarter.

