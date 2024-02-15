Airbus Expects to Deliver More Planes in 2024

Airbus posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and said it expected to deliver more planes to customers this year than in 2023, even as supply-chain hurdles persist.

EssilorLuxottica Posts Higher Profit, Acceleration in Sales Growth

The Franco-Italian eyewear company cited strong results from its optical business, although it said sunglass sales remained flat.

BHP Signals $5.7 Billion of Write-Downs From Nickel Crash, Dam Failure Fallout

The world's biggest miner says it could mothball its big Nickel West operation if prices of the battery metal don't improve.

Altium Agrees to $5.9 Billion Takeover by Japan's Renesas

Altium agreed to a $5.91 billion takeover by Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics, putting the design-software provider on track to become the latest Australian tech company to enter foreign ownership.

Woodside Expects Around $1.5 Billion of Impairments in 2023 Result

Woodside Energy expects to take impairment charges totaling around $1.5 billion against its Shenzi oil and natural gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Wheatstone natural-gas project in Australia.

TSMC Shares Gain on High Hopes for 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares rose as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday, helped by strong January sales and bullish sentiment for chip stocks globally.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Looks to Move Incorporation to Texas From Delaware

The rocket company's move comes about two weeks after a Delaware court ordered Musk to give up a Tesla compensation package valued at $55.8 billion.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Its Massive Stake in Apple

The investment had grown to an outsize share of the stock portfolio, prompting questions about how big Berkshire would let it grow.

Cisco to Cut 5% of Workforce Amid Restructuring Efforts

Cisco said the cuts are part of a restructuring plan to realign its business and enable further investment in key areas

Arena Group Says It Is Still in Talks With Sports Illustrated Owner

Arena said there is an unresolved claim of $45 million against the company by Authentic, and the company would continue to publish Sports Illustrated until the issue is resolved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-24 0115ET