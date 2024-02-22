J.B. Hunt to Buy Walmart's Intermodal Assets in a Shipping Agreement

The deal will bolster a truck-rail operation that is the carrier's biggest business segment by revenue.

Nvidia Declares AI a 'Whole New Industry'-and Investors Agree

In a tech industry renowned for short-lived frenzies, some chip executives and analysts see the AI boom as increasingly sustainable.

Mercedes-Benz vs. Rivian: The Revenge of Legacy Auto

The latest results from carmakers showcase the advantages of having an old-fashioned combustion-engine business to fund-and hedge-the transition to electric vehicles.

Thousands of AT&T Customers Lose Cell Service

Nearly 75,000 customers reported problems texting and making calls on Downdetector.

Planet Fitness CFO Tom Fitzgerald to Retire After Layoffs

The finance chief, who is said to have played a key role in helping the gym chain navigate the pandemic, plans to step down at the end of August.

Moderna Is Pivoting From Covid-the Results Are on Their Way

An approved RSV vaccine on the market this year looks likely, but investors worry about efficacy.

Wayfair Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and a Gain in Active Customers. The Stock Rises.

The online furniture retailer sees active customers rise 1.4% in the fourth quarter.

Nestlé Warns on Sales Growth as Inflation Continues to Bite

Nestlé reported full-year earnings and sales that were just shy of expectations, and cautioned that sales growth will moderate this year as higher prices push shoppers to ease spending.

Lenovo Snaps Revenue Declines, Bets On AI-Powered Tech

The world's largest PC maker said it expects the global PC sector to recover to a level structurally higher than in the prepandemic period.

A $150 Billion Question: What Will Warren Buffett Do With All That Cash?

Berkshire Hathaway's annual report will show if its cash pile ended 2023 at another record high.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-24 1315ET