Stellantis Launches Buyback After Record Year

Stellantis said it would launch a buyback of EUR3 billion after it posted an adjusted operating income slightly ahead of views for 2023, and added demand would be high but named pricing, labor costs, and an unpredictable EV market as headwinds for the year ahead.

Airbus Expects to Deliver More Planes in 2024

Airbus posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and said it expected to deliver more planes to customers this year than in 2023, even as supply-chain hurdles persist.

EssilorLuxottica Posts Higher Profit, Acceleration in Sales Growth

The Franco-Italian eyewear company cited strong results from its optical business, although it said sunglass sales remained flat.

BHP Signals $5.7 Billion of Write-Downs From Nickel Crash, Dam Failure Fallout

The world's biggest miner says it could mothball its big Nickel West operation if prices of the battery metal don't improve.

Sony Shares Drop on Weak Outlook for PlayStation 5, Gaming

Sony Group shares had their worst day in two years after flagging weakness in its gaming business in its latest quarterly results, alongside a trimmed forecast for PlayStation 5 sales.

Altium Agrees to $5.9 Billion Takeover by Japan's Renesas

Altium agreed to a $5.91 billion takeover by Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics, putting the design-software provider on track to become the latest Australian tech company to enter foreign ownership.

Woodside Expects Around $1.5 Billion of Impairments in 2023 Result

Woodside Energy expects to take impairment charges totaling around $1.5 billion against its Shenzi oil and natural gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Wheatstone natural-gas project in Australia.

TSMC Shares Gain on High Hopes for 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares rose as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday, helped by strong January sales and bullish sentiment for chip stocks globally.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Looks to Move Incorporation to Texas From Delaware

The rocket company's move comes about two weeks after a Delaware court ordered Musk to give up a Tesla compensation package valued at $55.8 billion.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Its Massive Stake in Apple

The investment had grown to an outsize share of the stock portfolio, prompting questions about how big Berkshire would let it grow.

