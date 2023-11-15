The $2 Trillion Interest Bill That's Hitting Governments

Rising debt-servicing costs are complicating plans in many countries for more military and climate spending.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Investments in GM, J&J, P&G

Berkshire's stock portfolio is concentrated in five companies: Apple, Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola and Chevron.

Fed's Goolsbee: 'We still have a long way to go' to get to 2% target

October consumer inflation data show that progress continues on bringing inflation down, but price pressures remain well above the Fed's preferred level, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday.

'What the Hell Is Going On at the FDIC?' Lawmakers Grill Agency Chairman

Martin Gruenberg told a Senate panel he is "deeply troubled" by accounts of alleged harassment and a toxic culture within the bank regulator.

Nelson Peltz's Trian Reports Allstate and Sysco Stakes

Trian's stake in Sysco is 1.22 million shares.

Fintech Lender Affirm Is Poised to Expand in a Higher Rate Environment, CFO Says

Customers are willing to pay higher rates for short-term loans, according to Michael Linford, finance chief of the buy-now-pay-later company.

ICBC Hackers Used Methods Previously Flagged by U.S. Authorities

The attack stemmed from Lockbit 3.0 ransomware and two tactics targeting the users of services managed by Citrix, Treasury officials say.

Mitsubishi UFJ's First-Half Profit Surges

The Japanese financial company also said it would buy back up to Y400.0 billion of its own shares.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on PricewaterhouseCoopers' Greece unit, ETFs, sterling-denominated credit spreads, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Bank Stocks Are Hated. The Case For Buying Them Now.

The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund is down 18% this year

