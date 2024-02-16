Coinbase Global Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring.

While the crypto market hasn't yet recaptured the highs seen a few years ago, it is on a definite upswing.

Wells Fargo Resolves Regulatory Complaint at Heart of 2016 Fake-Account Scandal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had made sufficient progress revamping systems that guard against customer harm.

Australia Remains a 'Tough' Place to Reinsure

Natural catastrophe losses would have to shrink in Australia for some time before global reinsurers start seeing the country as a safe haven again, said QBE Chief Executive Andrew Horton.

Finance Chiefs Chip Away at Expenses Despite Sunnier Economic Outlook

Cost-cutting is a priority at many big companies as high interest rates, less pricing power and geopolitical conflict remain concerns, advisers say.

Private-Equity Firms Pump Sales Opportunities for 2024

An exit slowdown in 2023 hit carried interest, private-equity managers' share of deal proceeds.

Biden Adviser Says Soft Landing Helped by Public-Spending Boost

Inflation decline should boost the investment climate, says economic adviser Lael Brainard.

Even With Fewer Rate Cuts, You Should Still Buy Bonds

Expectations of monetary policy were too dovish for the short term, but may still be too hawkish for the long term.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Its Massive Stake in Apple

The investment had grown to an outsize share of the stock portfolio, prompting questions about how big Berkshire would let it grow.

Clutch of Child-Care Startups Win Over VCs Despite Funding Drought

Upwards is one of a handful of companies in the sector that have raised capital in a tough market.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on U.S. home sale prices and mortgage rates, BMO Capital Markets, Commerzbank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-24 0015ET