Founder of Binance, World's Largest Crypto Firm, Sentenced to Four Months
Changpeng Zhao's sentence was lighter than prosecutors had requested and the culmination of a multiyear U.S. investigation into crypto exchange Binance.
TD Bank Sets Aside $450 Million for Possible U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Penalties
Canada's second-largest bank by market capitalization said the provision is related to talks with one U.S. regulator.
Fed to Signal It Has Stomach to Keep Rates High for Longer
Firmer price and wage pressures could lead longer-term rates to rise as investors continue paring back expectations of cuts.
PayPal's stock is climbing after earnings show progress on a key number
PayPal sported 4% growth in transaction-margin dollars, whereas it saw a decline on the metric in the fourth quarter.
'Empty Chair Feeling' to Pervade Berkshire Meeting Without Munger
Warren Buffett is the company's chief executive and the more famous investor-but Charlie Munger, who died in November, held a special place in the hearts of Berkshire fans.
Office-Loan Defaults Near Historic Levels With Billions on the Line
More than $38 billion of U.S. office buildings face loan defaults, foreclosures or other forms of distress, the highest amount since 2012.
HSBC's CEO Steps Down After More Than Four Years
Noel Quinn steered the bank through a tumultuous period and sharpened its focus on Asia.
GM in Talks to Move Credit-Card Business From Goldman to Barclays
The deal including roughly $2 billion of card balances could be struck by summer.
Spain's BBVA Seeks Merger Talks With Sabadell
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is pursuing merger talks with smaller peer Banco de Sabadell, seeking another shot at a tie-up that could make it Spain's largest bank after a previous attempt fell apart in 2020.
Santander Confirms Outlook Despite Profit Miss
Santander posted a below-forecast rise in first-quarter net profit, for the first quarter, but said it was on track to meet its key 2024 financial targets.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-01-24 0015ET