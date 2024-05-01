May 01, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Founder of Binance, World's Largest Crypto Firm, Sentenced to Four Months

Changpeng Zhao's sentence was lighter than prosecutors had requested and the culmination of a multiyear U.S. investigation into crypto exchange Binance.

TD Bank Sets Aside $450 Million for Possible U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Penalties

Canada's second-largest bank by market capitalization said the provision is related to talks with one U.S. regulator.

Fed to Signal It Has Stomach to Keep Rates High for Longer

Firmer price and wage pressures could lead longer-term rates to rise as investors continue paring back expectations of cuts.

PayPal's stock is climbing after earnings show progress on a key number

PayPal sported 4% growth in transaction-margin dollars, whereas it saw a decline on the metric in the fourth quarter.

'Empty Chair Feeling' to Pervade Berkshire Meeting Without Munger

Warren Buffett is the company's chief executive and the more famous investor-but Charlie Munger, who died in November, held a special place in the hearts of Berkshire fans.

Office-Loan Defaults Near Historic Levels With Billions on the Line

More than $38 billion of U.S. office buildings face loan defaults, foreclosures or other forms of distress, the highest amount since 2012.

HSBC's CEO Steps Down After More Than Four Years

Noel Quinn steered the bank through a tumultuous period and sharpened its focus on Asia.

GM in Talks to Move Credit-Card Business From Goldman to Barclays

The deal including roughly $2 billion of card balances could be struck by summer.

Spain's BBVA Seeks Merger Talks With Sabadell

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is pursuing merger talks with smaller peer Banco de Sabadell, seeking another shot at a tie-up that could make it Spain's largest bank after a previous attempt fell apart in 2020.

Santander Confirms Outlook Despite Profit Miss

Santander posted a below-forecast rise in first-quarter net profit, for the first quarter, but said it was on track to meet its key 2024 financial targets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-24 0015ET