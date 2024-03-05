China Sets Ambitious 5% Growth Target for 2024

The government goal, higher than many economists' forecasts, signals Beijing's confidence in the economy-or at least its willingness to roll out stimulus.

China Caixin Services PMI Shows Continued Growth, But at Slower Pace

A private gauge of China's services activities edged down again, but showed continued, albeit modest, expansion in the sector.

Nine largest U.S. banks can handle their 'problematic' exposure to office real estate, S&P says

While those banks face headwinds, they're large enough to absorb any potential impact, analysts say

S&P 500 Retreats From Record

Major U.S. stock indexes pulled back Monday, weighed down by declines in the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks.

Fed has the luxury of making policy without pressure of urgency, Bostic says

With the labor market strong and growth above trend, there isn't pressure on the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Monday.

Bitcoin Record High in Sight as Crypto Rally Gives Dogecoin and Other Tokens a Sharp Boost

Bitcoin prices march higher again on Monday as the crypto rally shows no signs of stopping.

Chinese Stock Exchanges Hold Compliance Training for Quant Firms

Chinese stock exchanges have held a compliance training session for quant firms as part of ongoing efforts to curb volatility and boost investor confidence in domestic equities markets.

Warren Buffett Is Getting Dragged Into the Real-Estate Commissions Litigation

Plaintiffs are suing Berkshire Hathaway Energy, owner of one of the brokerage defendants, trying to collect on potentially billions in damages.

U.K. weighs plans to cut its record tax burden

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is weighing up plans to cut national insurance

Forest Investors Debate What to Do With All Their Trees: Timber or Carbon Credits?

Investment managers who have bought up forestland are going tree by tree to figure out whether they should be felled for timber or kept up for carbon-credit generation, as the growing voluntary carbon market has opened up a new way to make money from such holdings.

