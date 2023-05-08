PacWest rallies on dividend cut to bolster capital

May 8 (Reuters) - Shares of PacWest Bancorp
jumped 39% in premarket trading on Monday and led a recovery in
the battered U.S. banking sector after the lender sharply cut
its quarterly dividend to shore up its finances.
On Friday, Los Angeles-based PacWest said it would pay a
dividend of 1 cent per common share, compared with its usual
payout of 25 cents, due to economic uncertainty and volatility
in the industry.
"Given the extreme volatility in the stock recently ...
we believe this dividend reduction makes sense and can help the
pace of capital building," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in
a note.
PacWest shares, which soared nearly 82% in their last
trading session, were currently trading at $7.96. They were
hammered to a record low last week after the bank said it was
exploring strategic options, including a potential sale or
capital raise.
Other U.S. regional banks also gained sharply as investors
tiptoed back into the sector. Peers Western Alliance Bancorp
surged 10% and Comerica Inc climbed 9%, while
Zions Bancorp and Keycorp were up 4% each.
First Horizon Corp inched up 2%. Last week, Canada's
Toronto-Dominion Bank called off its $13.4 billion
takeover deal for First Horizon, citing regulatory uncertainty.
The collapse of three U.S. lenders in two months has sent
shockwaves through the sector, with investors dumping shares of
even those banks that analysts say are financially sound.
The sector, however, showed some semblance of stability on
Friday, with the KBW Regional Banking index gaining
nearly 4.7%. The index is down more than 26% since the beginning
of the crisis in March.
"Friday was a bit of a reprieve, but we continue to believe
that equity manipulation, if unabated, presents a risk to the
confidence needed for the U.S. banking system to function,"
Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon wrote in a note.
"Regional bank turmoil has increased at a pace that is
disconnected from the reality of the fundamentals."
U.S. federal and state officials are assessing whether
"market manipulation" caused the recent volatility in banking
shares, Reuters
reported
on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Billionaire Warren Buffett, whose views are closely
watched by investors, said on Saturday his conglomerate
Berkshire Hathaway was
cautious around the banking sector
.
The "very poor" messaging from politicians, regulators
and the press around the bank failures had unnecessarily
frightened depositors, Buffett said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Additional reporting
by Siddarth S and Susan Mathew; Editing by Anil D'Silva)