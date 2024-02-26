By Denny Jacob

Berkshire Hathaway unit PacifiCorp expects litigation from the Department of Justice regarding costs tied to a previous fire in California.

PacifiCorp said in January it received correspondence from the DOJ indicating its intent to litigate the matter due to the company not having paid the $356 million owed for fire suppression costs, natural resource damages and burned area response costs incurred by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service associated with the fire, according to a regulatory filing. It added that it's actively cooperating with the DOJ on resolving these alleged claims, including through the pursuit of alternative dispute resolution.

PacifiCorp said its notice from the Department of Agriculture Forest Service indicated that the alleged amount owed may not include all environmental damages to which the department and the United States may seek to recover if further action is taken. The filing notes that additional charges for interest, penalties and administrative costs may also be sought associated with the $356 million that's considered overdue.

