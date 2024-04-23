HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fuel retailer Pilot Travel Centers named Gary Hoogeveen president of its energy business, the latest executive change since Berkshire Hathaway took over the firm.

Hoogeveen, who was CEO of Berkshire's Rocky Mountain Power, has held several management roles at Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2000, the company said in a statement.

He will oversee Pilot's fuel supply chain, fuel procurement, logistics and transportation among other things.

Brad Jenkins, Pilot's previous president for the energy business and Bill Cashmareck, vice president of Petroleum Marketing and Business Development, left the company in January.

The company this year had replaced its chief executive and finance chief with longtime Berkshire executives and last year released about 15 employees, mostly tied to its crude oil trading operations.

Known for its Pilot Flying J truck stops, Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot had expanded a fuel purchase and trading business by recruiting experienced diesel, gasoline and crude oil traders.

Berkshire Hathaway this year completed acquisition of Pilot by buying the last 20% it did not previously own. Pilot operates more than 725 locations in the U.S. and Canada. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)