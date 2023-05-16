Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:47:38 2023-05-16 am EDT
495012.90 USD   -0.18%
11:15aRH Shares Slide 7% After Berkshire Hathaway Exits Position
DJ
11:04aWarren Buffett buys another $127 million worth of Occidental Petroleum stock
AQ
10:05aBad news is good news... Wait, no it's bad news, or is it?
MS
RH Shares Slide 7% After Berkshire Hathaway Exits Position

05/16/2023 | 11:15am EDT
By Dean Seal


RH shares fell on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway said it has exited its position in the home-furnishings company.

The stock was down 7% at $246.18 in early trading. Shares have fallen 12% over the past 12 months.

Warren Buffett's company said after the bell on Monday that it has dumped its shares of the retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware, along with its shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp. The two banks' stocks were also trading lower Tuesday morning.

Berkshire Hathaway has also trimmed its stakes in Chevron, General Motors, Amazon.com and Activision Blizzard, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, meanwhile, has opened a new position in Capital One Financial and added to its large holdings of Bank of America and Apple.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 1114ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -1.31% 77.2934 Delayed Quote.2.33%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.98% 113.38 Delayed Quote.31.26%
APPLE INC. 0.10% 172.1255 Delayed Quote.32.82%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.24% 27.565 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -1.56% 40.05 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.27% 496960 Delayed Quote.4.79%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 3.09% 91.865 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.18% 153.875 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.30% 31.955 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.25% 546.759 Real-time Quote.8.90%
RH -7.57% 244.77 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.00% 90 End-of-day quote.21.29%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.92% 505 End-of-day quote.12.60%
US BANCORP -2.14% 28.995 Delayed Quote.-33.20%
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 322 B - -
Net income 2023 13 616 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 710 B 710 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 495 900,00 $
Average target price 555 193,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.79%709 807
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.33%129 300
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY56.70%111 074
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.07%69 676
3M COMPANY-16.20%55 438
HITACHI, LTD.19.12%54 905
