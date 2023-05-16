RH Shares Slide 7% After Berkshire Hathaway Exits Position

By Dean Seal

RH shares fell on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway said it has exited its position in the home-furnishings company.

The stock was down 7% at $246.18 in early trading. Shares have fallen 12% over the past 12 months.

Warren Buffett's company said after the bell on Monday that it has dumped its shares of the retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware, along with its shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp. The two banks' stocks were also trading lower Tuesday morning.

Berkshire Hathaway has also trimmed its stakes in Chevron, General Motors, Amazon.com and Activision Blizzard, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, meanwhile, has opened a new position in Capital One Financial and added to its large holdings of Bank of America and Apple.

