    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:44 2023-05-05 pm EDT
491840.00 USD   +0.47%
05:17pWarren Buffett says Berkshire cautious on banking sector
RE
04:44pWarren Buffett says Berkshire not planning to buy Occidental Petroleum
RE
02:40pBuffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
RE
Transcript : Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Special Call

05/06/2023 | 09:45am EDT
Welcome to CNBC's live stream of the Berkshire Hathaway 2023 Annual Meeting. We are here live in Omaha, Nebraska. Good morning, everybody. I'm Becky Quick, along with Mike Santoli. And in just 30...


02:07pBuffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business
RE
12:52pProfits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
AQ
11:26aBuffett says he cannot imagine a U.S. debt default
RE
08:37aBerkshire Hathaway Aggregate Says Fair Value Of Equity Investments In Chevron As Of Mar..
RE
08:37aBerkshire hathaway inc- aggregate fair value of equity investmen…
RE
08:24aBuffett's Berkshire posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
RE
08:19aBerkshire hathaway inc ended q1 with $130.6 bln of cash and equi…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 372 B - -
Net income 2023 13 616 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 711 B 711 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 491 840,00 $
Average target price 552 204,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.44%710 760
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.41%132 035
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY53.99%109 157
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.54%70 203
3M COMPANY-13.82%57 015
HITACHI, LTD.15.60%53 764
