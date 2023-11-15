15:03 ET -- Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Warren Buffett's company eliminated its stakes in General Motors, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, according to its quarterly 13F filing. The company was a net seller of stocks in the period. Berkshire Hathaway's new positions include Sirius XM Holdings. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

