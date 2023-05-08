Trending : Berkshire Hathaway 1Q Operating Profit Rises 12.6%

9:45 a.m. ET -- Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Omaha, Neb.-based insurance and investment manager's first-quarter operating profit after taxes rose 12.6% from the year-ago period to $8.1 billion on higher investment income and increased insurance profit. Operating earnings, which exclude changes in the value of the company's large investment portfolio, were up 14% to $5,537 per Class A share, above the FactSet-polled analyst consensus of $5,371. Berkshire Hathaway also bought back $4.4 billion of stock in the first quarter, up from $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter but below its $6 billion to $7 billion quarterly pace in 2020 and 2021. As a result of the buyback program lowering shares outstanding, per-share operating profit saw a bigger increase than operating earnings did during the first quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

05-08-23 1000ET