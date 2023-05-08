Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23:32 2023-05-08 am EDT
497143.42 USD   +1.08%
10:22aWall St edges lower as bleak earnings overshadow rise in regional banks
RE
10:10aInvestment And Life Lessons From Warren Buffett And Charlie Munger : scratchy nineties hold Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in thrall
AQ
10:02aUBS Adjusts Berkshire Hathaway Price Target to $377 From $371, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Berkshire Hathaway 1Q Operating Profit Rises 12.6%

05/08/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9:45 a.m. ET -- Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Omaha, Neb.-based insurance and investment manager's first-quarter operating profit after taxes rose 12.6% from the year-ago period to $8.1 billion on higher investment income and increased insurance profit. Operating earnings, which exclude changes in the value of the company's large investment portfolio, were up 14% to $5,537 per Class A share, above the FactSet-polled analyst consensus of $5,371. Berkshire Hathaway also bought back $4.4 billion of stock in the first quarter, up from $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter but below its $6 billion to $7 billion quarterly pace in 2020 and 2021. As a result of the buyback program lowering shares outstanding, per-share operating profit saw a bigger increase than operating earnings did during the first quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1000ET

All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
10:22aWall St edges lower as bleak earnings overshadow rise in regional banks
RE
10:10aInvestment And Life Lessons From War : scratchy nineties hold Berkshire Hathaway sharehold..
AQ
10:02aUBS Adjusts Berkshire Hathaway Price Target to $377 From $371, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:01aTrending : Berkshire Hathaway 1Q Operating Profit Rises 12.6%
DJ
09:39aUBS Adjusts Berkshire Hathaway Price Target to $565,580 From $556,612, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
08:53aDow, S&P 500 eye higher open as regional banks rise; key inflation data awaited
RE
08:08aBerkshire Hathaway Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
AQ
08:05aPacWest rallies on dividend cut to bolster capital
RE
07:16aFutures edge higher, key inflation data awaited
RE
06:28aBerkshire Hathaway Further Trims Stake in BYD
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 322 B - -
Net income 2023 13 616 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 711 B 711 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 491 840,00 $
Average target price 555 193,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.93%710 760
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.41%132 035
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY53.99%109 157
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.54%69 992
3M COMPANY-13.82%57 015
HITACHI, LTD.15.60%53 764
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer