9:57 ET -- Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported fourth-quarter operating earnings after taxes of $8.48 billion, up 28% from a year ago. Berkshire Hathaway's operating profit per class A share was $5,881, up 30% versus the fourth quarter of 2022 and above the consensus estimate from FactSet of $5,717 a share. "There remain only a handful of companies in this country capable of truly moving the needle at Berkshire, and they have been endlessly picked over by us and by others," Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders. "Outside the U.S., there are essentially no candidates that are meaningful options for capital deployment at Berkshire. All in all, we have no possibility of eye-popping performance." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

