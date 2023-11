Nov 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway has the "right CEO" to succeed him and the "right board of directors", the company disclosed in a letter from him on Tuesday.

Buffett said, "At 93, I feel good but fully realize I am playing in extra innings." (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)