Berkshire Hills Bancorp : 04/05/2022 - Berkshire Bank Names Ryan Shorette, SVP, Retail Branch Banking

Boston, MA - Tues., April 5, 2022 - Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank with branch locations in New England and New York, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Shorette to SVP, retail branch banking. In this new role, he will oversee all 105 branches across Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. Prior to this promotion, Ryan was FVP, regional branch manager at Berkshire Bank for the last eight years.



"During his tenure at Berkshire Bank, Ryan has been an instrumental team leader in several markets increasing our brand presence and deepening customer relationships," said Lucia Bellomia, executive vice president, head of retail banking. She continued, "We are excited to have Ryan drive employee growth and enhance the customer experience, both critical components to the success of our Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST) plan. His deep understanding of complex financial client needs and financial data analysis will be an asset in his new role."



Ryan has over 25 years of retail banking experience and has held a number of leadership positions. Before joining Berkshire Bank, he worked at Bank of America and Webster Bank. Ryan has been nominated for the New Leaders in Banking Honors Award from the Connecticut Bankers Association and has a proven track record of successfully developing leaders and enhancing the customer experience.



Outside of work, Ryan is an active volunteer, coaching youth sports for the towns of Bristol and Plainville, CT. He has also participated in Christmas in April, United Way Day of Caring, and Hands on Hartford, a COVID-19 virtual event assembling comfort kits for those in need. Beyond these civic efforts, Ryan also served as an executive board member for the American Heart Association Heart Walk in Hartford, CT.



Ryan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Central Connecticut State University.

# # #



About Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves.



Berkshire provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and investment services. The Bank has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 106 branch offices in New England and New York. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



ABOUT NARMI

Narmi is a financial technology company that builds enterprise solutions across consumer digital banking, business banking and digital account opening. Financial institutions work with Narmi to be leading digital organizations, go to market faster with industry-leading functionality and better compete with Mega-Banks, Challenger Banks, and FinTech companies. With a particular focus on openness, Narmi's open framework allows financial institutions to build their own extensions and features onto the base platform to cater to their needs. Today, Narmi powers financial institutions with billions of dollars of assets and helps move millions of dollars between financial institutions on a daily basis. To learn more about Narmi, visit: www.narmi.com.



Contact:

Alicia Jacobs, AVP, Public Relations Officer,

[email protected]