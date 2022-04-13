Berkshire Hills Bancorp : 04/13/2022 - Berkshire Bank Recognized on Newsweek's List of Most Trusted Companies

Boston, MA - Wed., April 13, 2022 - Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank with branches in New England and New York, was recently recognized among the top 10 of America's most trusted banks in Newsweek magazine's list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022. The list features 400 companies across 22 industries.



Results were based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust that considered customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents. Respondents were asked about companies they knew well and were asked, among other things, if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly, and would be good long-term investments.



"The foundation of banking relationships starts with trust," said Berkshire Bank CEO Nitin Mhatre. "Berkshire bankers work hard every day to earn customers' trust by treating every customer fairly and with respect, safeguarding and growing their hard-earned assets, being there for them in good times and bad, and prioritizing transparency and integrity in every stakeholder touchpoint. We are delighted to be ranked amongst the top 10 most trustworthy banks in the country."



Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and provider of industry rankings, to issue its inaugural ranking of America's most trustworthy companies.

