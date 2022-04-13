Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHLB   US0846801076

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

(BHLB)
Berkshire Hills Bancorp : 04/13/2022 - Berkshire Bank Recognized on Newsweek's List of Most Trusted Companies

04/13/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
Berkshire Bank Recognized on Newsweek's List of Most Trusted Companies

Boston, MA - Wed., April 13, 2022 - Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank with branches in New England and New York, was recently recognized among the top 10 of America's most trusted banks in Newsweek magazine's list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022. The list features 400 companies across 22 industries.

Results were based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust that considered customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents. Respondents were asked about companies they knew well and were asked, among other things, if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly, and would be good long-term investments.

"The foundation of banking relationships starts with trust," said Berkshire Bank CEO Nitin Mhatre. "Berkshire bankers work hard every day to earn customers' trust by treating every customer fairly and with respect, safeguarding and growing their hard-earned assets, being there for them in good times and bad, and prioritizing transparency and integrity in every stakeholder touchpoint. We are delighted to be ranked amongst the top 10 most trustworthy banks in the country."

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and provider of industry rankings, to issue its inaugural ranking of America's most trustworthy companies.

# # #


About Berkshire Bank
Berkshire Bank is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves.

Berkshire provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and investment services. The Bank has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 106 branch offices in New England and New York. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT NARMI
Narmi is a financial technology company that builds enterprise solutions across consumer digital banking, business banking and digital account opening. Financial institutions work with Narmi to be leading digital organizations, go to market faster with industry-leading functionality and better compete with Mega-Banks, Challenger Banks, and FinTech companies. With a particular focus on openness, Narmi's open framework allows financial institutions to build their own extensions and features onto the base platform to cater to their needs. Today, Narmi powers financial institutions with billions of dollars of assets and helps move millions of dollars between financial institutions on a daily basis. To learn more about Narmi, visit: www.narmi.com.

Contact:
Alicia Jacobs, AVP, Public Relations Officer,
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
