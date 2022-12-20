Berkshire Hills Bancorp : 12/20/2022 - Berkshire Bank Welcomes Dan Shertzer, FVP, to Retail Banking Leadership Team

For Immediate Release December 20, 2022
Berkshire Bank Welcomes Dan Shertzer, FVP, to Retail Banking Leadership Team
BOSTON
-Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank with financial centers in New England and New York, is pleased to announce Dan Shertzer as first vice president (FVP) and regional manager of its financial center network in eastern Massachusetts.
"We are very excited to welcome Dan to our team," said Ryan Shorette, senior vice president and head of Retail Financial Center Banking. "He brings extensive experience working with retail banking clients and entrepreneurs in the Boston area market with a proven record of accomplishments throughout his career."
In his new role, Shertzer will oversee seven Berkshire Bank financial center locations in the greater Boston area. Prior to joining Berkshire Bank, he held the position of regional manager for Capital One, leading its café teams in the Northeast, Boston, and California areas. His background and understanding of how to navigate the employee and customer experience will be an asset to this position. He has 35 years of management experience across multiple industries, including Apple and Starbucks, and 20 years as a direct leader of other managers.
Outside of work, Shertzer volunteers with Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts, The Worcester Jewish Community Center, Junior Achievement, Dress for Success, Worcester Public Schools, and other organizations. Dan resides in Worcester, Massachusetts.
# # #
About Berkshire Bank
Berkshire Bank is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves.
Berkshire provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and investment services. The Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and operates 100 branch offices in New England and New York. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Contact:
Alicia Jacobs, AVP, Public Relations Officer,
[email protected]