Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHLB   US0846801076

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

(BHLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 09:57:18 am EDT
25.12 USD   -0.42%
09:48aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
09:05aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aBerkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkshire Hills Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend - Form 8-K

04/29/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, April 29, 2022 - Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2022, payable on May 26, 2022.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP
Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being a leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in New England and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and operates 105 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

###
Investor Relations Contacts
Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com
Tel: (617) 641-9206

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 13:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
09:48aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
09:05aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aBerkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend
PR
04/22BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21Compass Point Downgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
04/20BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP : REPORTS IMPROVED FIRST QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04/20BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
04/20TRANSCRIPT : Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2022
CI
04/20Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q1 Adjusted Earnings Rise While Revenue Declines
MT
04/20BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP : Earnings Presentation - April 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 388 M - -
Net income 2022 85,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 1 268 M 1 268 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 333
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,22 $
Average target price 30,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nitin J. Mhatre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Subhadeep Basu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
David M. Brunelle Chairman
Deborah A. Stephenson Senior Executive VP-Compliance & Regulatory
John B. Davies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.-11.82%1 268
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION24.54%117 686
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.01%52 606
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.36%32 590
FIRSTRAND LIMITED13.85%24 174
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.26.76%16 471