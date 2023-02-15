Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHLB   US0846801076

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

(BHLB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-15 pm EST
30.60 USD   +1.73%
05:29pBerkshire Hills Bancorp : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
05:26pBerkshire Hills Bancorp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkshire Hills Bancorp : Investor Presentation - February 2023

02/15/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B E R K S H I R E H I L L S B AN C O R P ( B H L B )

F E B R U ARY 2 0 2 3

F O R WA R D - L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our outlook for earnings, net interest margin, fees, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and other matters regarding or affecting Berkshire and its future business and operations.. You can identify these statements from the use

of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "outlook," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend,"

"anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains both financial measures based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this presentation and the Company's earnings release available at its investor relations website at ir.berkshirebank.com. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For additional information, please see reconciliation to GAAP financial measures presented in the Company's News Release.

2

B E R K S H I R E AT A G L AN C E

Branches across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont

Founded: 1846

Total Assets: $11.7Bn1

Market Cap: $1,375m2

HQ: Boston, MA

Workforce: ~1,300

Lines of

Commercial Banking, including 44BC/SBA Lending; Retail Banking; Consumer Lending &

Business

Payments; Wealth Management and Private Banking

Retail

100 Branches; 121 ATMs; 29 MyTeller ITMs

Footprint

DigiTouchSM

User-friendly Digital Experience, while retaining best-in-class personal service and human

Service

touch of a Community bank

3 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: 1 Financial data as of 12/31/22; 2 Market data as of 1/31/23

4 Q 2 2 AN D F Y 2 0 2 2 H I G H L I G H T S

4Q22

FY2022

Strong improvement across all key financial metrics1

• Adj Revenue of $118m (+8% QoQ)

• Adj Revenue of $416m (+9% YoY)

Financial

• Adj EPS of $0.64 (+2% QoQ)

• Adj EPS of $2.19 (+30% YoY)

Performance

• Adj ROTCE of 9.83% (-9 bps QoQ)

• Adj ROTCE of 8.94% (+120 bps YoY)

• Efficiency Ratio of 58% (-376 bps QoQ)

• Efficiency Ratio of 64% (-565 bps YoY)

Robust Capital position supporting Loan growth and Capital redeployment to shareholders

• QoQ Avg. Loan Growth of +2%

• YoY Avg. Loan Growth of +5%

• Maintained strong liquidity position;

Balance

• CET12 and TCE of 12.4% and 8.0%, respectively

Loans/Deposit ratio at ~81% in 4Q22

Sheet

Strength

• 50% Dividend increase ($0.18 per share) in 4Q22

• Returned ~$150m in capital (Dividends plus

Repurchases) in FY22 (~60% higher than FY21)

• New $50m Stock Repurchase program for 2023

• Ended year with strong capital position and growth in

adjusted TBVPS ex-AOCI QoQ and YoY

Solid Progress on BEST program initiatives towards high performance

• Moved to 17th percentile for ESG

• ESG - Issued $100 million Sustainability Bond;

• Completed planned foundational components of

Launched new Wealth Management programs

BEST

including SRI and CWWW3

Technology roadmap to accelerate "DigiTouchSM"

Strategy

strategy

• Continued Balance Sheet de-risking

Progress

• Enhanced Consumer and small business Deposit

• Completed Branch optimization (overall network

Mobile Banking experience

reduced by~25% from 2019 peak)

• Key executive management hires completed (CFO,

• Reached highest level of Employee Engagement

Head of Commercial Banking, Chief Credit Officer)

(+5ppt vs 2021) measured through Mercer survey

Notes: 1 Numbers and comparisons are on Adjusted basis. See Appendix for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

4 Numbers and percent changes may not add / equate precisely due to rounding. 2 4Q22 and FY22 Capital & Ratios are estimated and subject to change. 3 Socially Responsible Investing ("SRI") and Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth ("CWWW")

4 Q 2 0 2 2 - " B E S T " P R O G R E S S V S . G O AL

BEST

3 YEAR TARGET for JUNE 2024

10-12%100-105 bps $180-200MTop 25%Top 25%

ROTCE

ROA

PPNR2

ESG

NPS3

Increase ROTCE

Increase ROA

Increase PPNR

Become top quartile

Become top quartile

by 700-900bps*

by 75-80bps*

by $80-100M*

bank by leading

Net Promoter Score

ESG indexes in

bank in New England

US**

4Q221

9.8

100

180

17

FY22

8.9

89

136

17

N.A.

FY21

7.7

70

102

24

FY20

3.2

24

109

39

%

bps

$M

Percentile

Percentile

  • Improvement over FY2020 baseline, driven by BEST program over 3 years starting Q3'21; ** ESG Index ratings are on an end of period basis: MSCI, ISS-ESG, Sustainalytics, Bloomberg; 1All numbers on an adjusted basis. See appendix for reconciliation of GAAP & Adjusted financials. 2 Each quarter adjusted PPNR annualized ($ million); 3 Our NPS score from JD Power was 47 in 2Q22 vs. 42 in 1Q22. JD Power is building a sample size to rank our NPS vs. peers which will be available in 1Q23.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 22:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
05:29pBerkshire Hills Bancorp : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
05:26pBerkshire Hills Bancorp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Berkshire Hills Announces Annual Meeting Date
PR
02/03Berkshire Hills Bancorp Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.18 a Share; Payable March 2 to S..
MT
02/03Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend
PR
02/03Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 2, 202..
CI
02/02Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 391 M - -
Net income 2022 90,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 1 451 M 1 451 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 310
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 30,60 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nitin J. Mhatre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. David Rosato Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
David M. Brunelle Chairman
Ashlee Flores Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
John B. Davies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.1.20%1 451
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.99%81 348
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.48%59 934
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES17.91%30 798
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.51%20 512
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-0.82%15 818