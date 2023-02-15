Berkshire Hills Bancorp : Investor Presentation - February 2023
02/15/2023 | 05:29pm EST
B E R K S H I R E H I L L S B AN C O R P ( B H L B )
F E B R U ARY 2 0 2 3
F O R WA R D - L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our outlook for earnings, net interest margin, fees, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and other matters regarding or affecting Berkshire and its future business and operations.. You can identify these statements from the use
of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "outlook," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend,"
"anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains both financial measures based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this presentation and the Company's earnings release available at its investor relations website at ir.berkshirebank.com. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For additional information, please see reconciliation to GAAP financial measures presented in the Company's News Release.
2
B E R K S H I R E AT A G L AN C E
Branches across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont
• User-friendly Digital Experience, while retaining best-in-class personal service and human
Service
touch of a Community bank
3 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Notes: 1 Financial data as of 12/31/22; 2 Market data as of 1/31/23
4 Q 2 2 AN D F Y 2 0 2 2 H I G H L I G H T S
4Q22
FY2022
Strong improvement across all key financial metrics1
• Adj Revenue of $118m (+8% QoQ)
• Adj Revenue of $416m (+9% YoY)
Financial
• Adj EPS of $0.64 (+2% QoQ)
• Adj EPS of $2.19 (+30% YoY)
Performance
• Adj ROTCE of 9.83% (-9 bps QoQ)
• Adj ROTCE of 8.94% (+120 bps YoY)
• Efficiency Ratio of 58% (-376 bps QoQ)
• Efficiency Ratio of 64% (-565 bps YoY)
Robust Capital position supporting Loan growth and Capital redeployment to shareholders
• QoQ Avg. Loan Growth of +2%
• YoY Avg. Loan Growth of +5%
• Maintained strong liquidity position;
Balance
• CET12 and TCE of 12.4% and 8.0%, respectively
Loans/Deposit ratio at ~81% in 4Q22
Sheet
Strength
• 50% Dividend increase ($0.18 per share) in 4Q22
• Returned ~$150m in capital (Dividends plus
Repurchases) in FY22 (~60% higher than FY21)
• New $50m Stock Repurchase program for 2023
• Ended year with strong capital position and growth in
adjusted TBVPS ex-AOCI QoQ and YoY
Solid Progress on BEST program initiatives towards high performance
• Moved to 17th percentile for ESG
• ESG - Issued $100 million Sustainability Bond;
• Completed planned foundational components of
Launched new Wealth Management programs
BEST
including SRI and CWWW3
Technology roadmap to accelerate "DigiTouchSM"
Strategy
strategy
• Continued Balance Sheet de-risking
Progress
• Enhanced Consumer and small business Deposit
• Completed Branch optimization (overall network
Mobile Banking experience
reduced by~25% from 2019 peak)
• Key executive management hires completed (CFO,
• Reached highest level of Employee Engagement
Head of Commercial Banking, Chief Credit Officer)
(+5ppt vs 2021) measured through Mercer survey
Notes: 1 Numbers and comparisons are on Adjusted basis. See Appendix for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
4 Numbers and percent changes may not add / equate precisely due to rounding. 2 4Q22 and FY22 Capital & Ratios are estimated and subject to change. 3 Socially Responsible Investing ("SRI") and Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth ("CWWW")
4 Q 2 0 2 2 - " B E S T " P R O G R E S S V S . G O AL
BEST
3 YEAR TARGET for JUNE 2024
10-12%100-105 bps $180-200MTop 25%Top 25%
ROTCE
ROA
PPNR2
ESG
NPS3
Increase ROTCE
Increase ROA
Increase PPNR
Become top quartile
Become top quartile
by 700-900bps*
by 75-80bps*
by $80-100M*
bank by leading
Net Promoter Score
ESG indexes in
bank in New England
US**
4Q221
9.8
100
180
17
FY22
8.9
89
136
17
N.A.
FY21
7.7
70
102
24
FY20
3.2
24
109
39
%
bps
$M
Percentile
Percentile
Improvement over FY2020 baseline, driven by BEST program over 3 years starting Q3'21; ** ESG Index ratings are on an end of period basis: MSCI, ISS-ESG, Sustainalytics, Bloomberg; 1All numbers on an adjusted basis. See appendix for reconciliation of GAAP & Adjusted financials. 2 Each quarter adjusted PPNR annualized ($ million); 3 Our NPS score from JD Power was 47 in 2Q22 vs. 42 in 1Q22. JD Power is building a sample size to rank our NPS vs. peers which will be available in 1Q23.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 22:28:05 UTC.