Berkshire Hills Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend (Form 8-K)

Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, June 18, 2021 - Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE: BHLB ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2021, payable on July 8, 2021.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank , which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has $12.8 billion in assets and operates 118 banking offices primarily in New England and New York.

