Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHLB   US0846801076

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

(BHLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkshire Hills Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, June 18, 2021 - Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2021, payable on July 8, 2021.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has $12.8 billion in assets and operates 118 banking offices primarily in New England and New York.

Investor Relations Contacts

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com
Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director
Email: dgonci@berkshirebank.com
Tel: (413) 281-1973

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:14:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
06:15aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
06:11aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/18BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend
PR
06/09BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : 06/09/2021 - ReevX Labs by Berkshire Bank Launches Sm..
PU
06/03BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : 06/03/2021 - It's A Matter of Pride for Berkshire Ban..
PU
05/28INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Berkshire Hi..
MT
05/25BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : Names Heather Lashway Director of Retail Banking (For..
PU
05/25BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
05/25BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : Names Heather Lashway Director of Retail Banking
PR
05/25BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP  : 05/25/2021 - Berkshire Bank Appoints Sumant Pustake t..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 55,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 365 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1 467
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,67 $
Last Close Price 27,00 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nitin J. Mhatre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Subhadeep Basu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James Williar Dunlaevy Chairman
Deborah A. Stephenson Senior Executive VP-Compliance & Regulatory
John B. Davies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.57.71%1 365
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION49.46%73 333
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.77%60 568
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES26.05%34 791
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.74%20 753
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED12.45%13 015