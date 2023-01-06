Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BHLB   US0846801076

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

(BHLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54 2023-01-06 am EST
30.87 USD   +2.73%
Berkshire Hills Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

01/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its fourth quarter earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Company will also place an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. 

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=5437e05c&confId=45736

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 522984. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 971852. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $11.3 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. To learn more, visit www.berkshirebank.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com  Tel: (617) 641-9206
David Gonci, Capital Markets Director
Email:  DGonci@berkshirebank.com   Tel: (413) 281-1973

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301715376.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
