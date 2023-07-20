10% EPS Growth Year-over-Year
- Period-end loan growth of 2%; total deposits unchanged
- Net loan charge-offs decreased $1.1 million; credit loss allowance increased $2.2 million commensurate with loan growth
- TCE ratio of 7.9 percent and CET1 ratio of 12.1 percent
- Repurchased $12 million of stock in 2Q23
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per share data)
June 30, 2023
Mar. 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net income
$
23.9
$
27.6
$
$23.1
Per share
0.55
0.63
0.50
Operating earnings1
23.9
27.6
23.6
Per share
0.55
0.63
0.51
Net interest income, non FTE
$
92.8
$
97.5
$
81.4
Net interest income, FTE
94.7
99.4
82.9
Net interest margin, FTE
3.24 %
3.58 %
3.11 %
Non-interest income
17.1
16.6
16.4
Operating non-interest income1
17.1
16.6
17.3
Non-interest expense
$
74.0
$
72.0
$
68.5
Operating non-interest expense1
74.0
72.0
68.4
Efficiency ratio1
63.6 %
59.5 %
66.6 %
Average balances
Loans
$
8,791
$
8,515
$
7,492
Deposits
9,568
9,676
9,755
Period-end balances
Loans
8,882
8,682
7,803
Deposits
10,068
10,068
10,115
1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures on page 12.
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "I'm pleased with our progress, as we continue to grow the company strategically while posting higher earnings per share year-over-year. In this dynamic banking environment, Berkshire's teams are serving clients and communities with focus and discipline. Reflecting the quality of our underwriting and business model, credit performance remains strong and deposits have been resilient. In the second quarter, we allocated our $100 million sustainability bond issuance to targeted social and environmental projects. We're proud to be a leader promoting strong support to the communities in our footprint"
CFO David Rosato added, "Second quarter GAAP net income of $23.9 million increased 3% year-over-year, generating an 8.3 percent return on average tangible common equity. The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve Bank interest rate hikes has resulted in higher funding costs for Berkshire Bank and the industry, compressing net interest margins and operating profitability. Net income decreased 14 percent linked quarter, primarily reflecting lower net interest income. Net interest margin of 3.24 percent improved 13 basis points from a year ago, but declined 34 basis points linked-quarter. Further expansion of average loan yields was more than offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs. Period-end loan balances grew 2 percent while deposits were unchanged. The period-end loan to deposit ratio measured 88 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets stood at 7.9 percent. Common stock repurchases totaled $12 million for the quarter."
_ __ As of and For the Three Months Ended______
June 30, 2023
Mar. 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.02 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.34 %
Returns
Return on average assets1
0.78 %
0.94 %
0.82 %
Return on average tangible common equity1
8.26 %
9.59 %
8.33 %
Capital Ratios2
Tangible common equity/tangible assets1
7.9 %
7.9 %
8.5 %
Tier 1 leverage
9.6 %
9.9 %
10.2 %
Common equity Tier 1
12.1 %
12.1 %
12.9 %
Tier 1 risk-based
12.3 %
12.4 %
13.2 %
Total risk-based
14.4 %
14.4 %
16.1 %
1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are
Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.
2Q 2023 Financial Highlights
Income Statement
- GAAP and operating earnings totaled $23.9 million, or $0.55 per share.
- Net interest income totaled $92.8 million in 2Q23 compared to $97.5 million in 1Q23.
- One additional calendar day in 2Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).
- Net interest margin decreased 34 basis points from 1Q23 to 3.24% reflecting:
- Higher cost of funds (increase of 58 basis points).
- Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 41 basis points).
- Includes $600 million increase in higher cost average borrowings.
- Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 20 basis points).
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million.
- Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.2 million.
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.8 million.
- Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.26%.
- Non-interest income totaled $17.1 million in 2Q23 compared to $16.6 million in 1Q23.
- Deposit related fees included $215 thousand in higher commercial cash management fees.
- Loan related non-interest revenue included $754 thousand in higher interest rate swap income.
- Gain on SBA loan sales increased $416 thousand.
- Wealth management revenue seasonally decreased $156 thousand. At June 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion.
- Non-interest expense totaled $74.0 million in 2Q23, compared to $72.0 million in 1Q23.
- Compensation and benefits expense increased $889 thousand.
- Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $409 thousand.
- Technology and communications expense increased $994 thousand.
- The efficiency ratio was 63.6% for 2Q23 compared to 59.5% for 1Q23.
- The effective income tax rate was 14.2% for 2Q23 and 15.6% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.
Loans
- Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an $84 million increase from March 31, 2023.
- Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion in 2Q23, a $117 million increase from 1Q23.
- Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2023, an $88 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
- Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion in 2Q23, a $31 million decrease from 1Q23.
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a $215 million increase from March 31, 2023.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.5 billion in 2Q23, a $205 million increase from 1Q23.
- Consumer loans totaled $517 million at June 30, 2023, a $10 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
- Average consumer loans totaled $524 million in 2Q23, a $15 million decrease from 1Q23.
- Total non-performing loans to total loans was 0.32% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.31% at March 31, 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2023, unchanged from March 31, 2023.
Deposits
- Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a $56 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
- Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 2Q23, a $112 million decrease from 1Q23.
- Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023, $323 million increase from March 31, 2023.
- Average time deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 2Q23, a $479 million increase from 1Q23.
2Q 2023 ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS
Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's ESG activities are central to its strategy. Key highlights in the quarter include:
- The Company announced the allocation of its inaugural $100 million sustainability bond which helped create 330 units of affordable and workforce housing along with more than 200,000 square feet of green building development. Further details can be found in Berkshire's Sustainability Bond Report which highlights how proceeds were allocated to support affordable housing, workforce housing, green building and financial access and inclusion projects in communities across New England and New York.
- Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and was named the recipient of the LGBT Corporate Ally Award from the Boston Business Journal.
Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings per common share, diluted
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.42
$ 0.50
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)
0.55
0.63
0.64
0.62
0.51
Net income, (thousands)
23,861
27,637
30,505
18,717
23,115
Operating net income, (thousands)(2)(3)
23,878
27,608
28,254
27,928
23,562
Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE
92,759
97,533
102,092
92,084
81,358
Net interest income, FTE (5)
94,721
99,441
103,937
93,799
82,918
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
44,033
44,411
44,361
45,040
45,788
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
43,532
44,036
44,484
45,034
46,102
Total book value per common share, end of period
22.11
22.42
21.51
20.93
22.15
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)
21.60
21.89
20.95
20.36
21.56
Dividends per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.12
0.12
Dividend payout ratio
33.47
%
28.98
%
26.59
%
29.35
%
25.24
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)
Return on equity
7.82
%
9.11
%
10.06
%
6.30
%
7.82
%
Operating return on equity (2)(3)
7.82
9.10
9.32
9.40
7.97
Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
8.26
9.59
10.59
6.76
8.33
Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
8.27
9.59
9.83
9.92
8.48
Return on assets
0.78
0.94
1.08
0.66
0.82
Operating return on assets (2)(3)
0.78
0.94
1.00
0.99
0.84
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
3.24
3.58
3.84
3.48
3.11
Efficiency ratio (3)
63.57
59.51
58.25
62.01
66.60
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 12,090
$ 12,320
$ 11,663
$ 11,317
$ 11,579
Total earning assets
11,370
11,615
10,913
10,604
10,849
Total loans
8,882
8,682
8,335
7,943
7,803
Total deposits
10,068
10,068
10,327
9,988
10,115
Loans/deposits (%)
88
%
86
%
81
%
80
%
77
%
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
$ (186)
$ (159)
$ (181)
$ (188)
$ (123)
Total shareholders' equity
973
995
954
943
1,014
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 100
$ 98
$ 96
$ 96
$ 99
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(6)
(7)
(12)
(6)
(0)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.26
%
0.32
%
0.58
%
0.30
%
0.02
%
Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)
$ 8
$ 9
$ 12
$ 3
$ -
Non-performing assets, (millions)
31
29
33
40
29
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.32
%
0.31
%
0.37
%
0.48
%
0.34
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
353
363
309
254
368
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.13
1.13
1.15
1.21
1.27
CAPITAL RATIOS
Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)
$ 9,518
$ 9,454
$ 9,151
$ 8,823
$ 8,718
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)
12.1
%
12.1
%
12.4
%
12.7
%
13.0
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)
9.6
9.9
10.2
10.1
10.2
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)
7.9
7.9
8.0
8.1
8.5
(1)
All financial tables presented are unaudited.
(2)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 12 and 13.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 12 and 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6)
Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 120,285
$ 121,589
$ 145,342
$ 156,470
Short-term investments
520,315
884,973
540,013
714,547
Total cash and cash equivalents
640,600
1,006,562
685,355
871,017
Trading securities, at fair value
6,405
6,584
6,708
7,040
Equity securities, at fair value
12,868
13,072
12,856
14,154
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,340,331
1,407,271
1,423,200
1,697,019
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
563,765
574,606
583,453
602,611
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
34,714
44,245
7,219
9,365
Total securities
1,958,083
2,045,778
2,033,436
2,330,189
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(71)
(71)
(91)
(94)
Net securities
1,958,012
2,045,707
2,033,345
2,330,095
Loans held for sale
8,708
1,906
4,311
1,062
Commercial real estate loans
4,315,202
4,231,510
4,095,079
3,919,678
Commercial and industrial loans
1,464,922
1,553,340
1,473,316
1,471,446
Residential mortgages
2,584,959
2,369,614
2,216,410
1,819,341
Consumer loans
517,319
527,503
550,504
592,986
Total loans
8,882,402
8,681,967
8,335,309
7,803,451
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(100,219)
(97,991)
(96,270)
(99,021)
Net loans
8,782,183
8,583,976
8,239,039
7,704,430
Premises and equipment, net
76,903
78,710
85,217
89,657
Other intangible assets
22,074
23,279
24,483
27,046
Other assets
593,621
571,616
587,854
550,275
Assets held for sale
8,220
8,220
3,260
5,386
Total assets
$ 12,090,321
$ 12,319,976
$ 11,662,864
$ 11,578,968
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 2,594,528
$ 2,650,937
$ 2,852,127
$ 2,921,347
NOW and other deposits
944,775
959,417
1,054,596
2,247,544
Money market deposits
3,005,081
3,274,630
3,723,570
2,327,004
Savings deposits
1,088,405
1,069,915
1,063,269
1,143,352
Time deposits
2,435,618
2,112,646
1,633,707
1,475,417
Total deposits
10,068,407
10,067,545
10,327,269
10,114,664
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
674,345
904,395
4,445
58,542
Subordinated borrowings
121,238
121,176
121,064
195,659
Total borrowings
795,583
1,025,571
125,509
254,201
Other liabilities
252,950
231,380
256,024
196,053
Total liabilities
11,116,940
11,324,496
10,708,802
10,564,918
Common shareholders' equity
973,381
995,480
954,062
1,014,050
Total shareholders' equity
973,381
995,480
954,062
1,014,050
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,090,321
$ 12,319,976
$ 11,662,864
$ 11,578,968
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 145,425
$ 87,379
$ 277,741
$ 162,202
Interest expense
52,666
6,021
87,449
11,781
Net interest income, non FTE
92,759
81,358
190,292
150,421
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,571
8,005
16,882
15,356
Loan fees and other
3,189
1,113
5,658
6,052
Gain on SBA loan sales
2,910
3,619
5,404
6,964
Wealth management fees
2,583
2,775
5,322
5,400
Other
(137)
1,812
222
4,978
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
17,116
17,324
33,488
38,750
Fair value adjustments on securities
(22)
(973)
212
(1,718)
Total non-interest income
17,094
16,351
33,700
37,032
Total net revenue
109,853
97,709
223,992
187,453
Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses
8,000
-
16,999
(4,000)
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
39,960
37,830
79,031
75,351
Occupancy and equipment
8,970
9,438
18,349
19,505
Technology and communications
10,465
8,611
19,936
17,138
Professional services
2,526
2,913
5,803
5,605
Other expenses
12,106
9,648
22,899
19,373
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
21
35
(15)
53
Total non-interest expense
74,048
68,475
146,003
137,025
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
74,027
68,440
146,018
136,972
Income before income taxes
$ 27,805
$ 29,234
$ 60,990
$ 54,428
Income tax expense
3,944
6,119
9,492
11,117
Net income
$ 23,861
$ 23,115
$ 51,498
$ 43,311
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.55
$ 0.50
$ 1.18
$ 0.93
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.55
$ 0.50
$ 1.18
$ 0.92
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,443
45,818
43,564
46,733
Diluted
43,532
46,102
43,780
47,074
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
$ 145,425
$ 132,316
$ 121,384
$ 103,671
$ 87,379
Interest expense
52,666
34,783
19,292
11,587
6,021
Net interest income, non FTE
92,759
97,533
102,092
92,084
81,358
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,571
8,311
8,293
8,377
8,005
Loan fees and other
3,189
2,469
2,123
1,292
1,113
Gain on SBA loan sales
2,910
2,494
2,979
2,551
3,619
Wealth management fees
2,583
2,739
2,255
2,353
2,775
Other
(137)
359
(159)
2,154
1,812
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
17,116
16,372
15,491
16,727
17,324
Fair value adjustments on securities
(22)
234
163
(476)
(973)
Total non-interest income
17,094
16,606
15,654
16,251
16,351
Total net revenue
109,853
114,139
117,746
108,335
97,709
Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses
8,000
8,999
12,000
3,000
-
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
39,960
39,071
37,968
39,422
37,830
Occupancy and equipment
8,970
9,379
9,431
8,702
9,438
Technology and communications
10,465
9,471
9,729
8,719
8,611
Professional services
2,526
3,277
3,153
3,285
2,913
Other expenses
12,106
10,793
12,350
10,076
9,648
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
21
(36)
(2,617)
11,473
35
Total non-interest expense
74,048
71,955
70,014
81,677
68,475
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
74,027
71,991
72,631
70,204
68,440
Income before income taxes
$ 27,805
$ 33,185
$ 35,732
$ 23,658
$ 29,234
Income tax expense
3,944
5,548
5,227
4,941
6,119
Net income
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
$ 30,505
$ 18,717
$ 23,115
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.42
$ 0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,443
43,693
44,105
44,700
45,818
Diluted
43,532
44,036
44,484
45,034
46,102
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Quarters Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
(in $ millions)
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Assets
Commercial real estate
4,283
67
6.16
%
4,166
61
5.88
%
3,831
37
3.79
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,496
27
7.27
1,527
26
6.92
1,447
16
4.46
Residential mortgages
2,488
24
3.87
2,283
21
3.70
1,652
15
3.57
Consumer loans
524
9
7.28
539
10
7.24
562
8
5.41
Total loans
8,791
127
5.77
8,515
118
5.57
7,492
75
3.99
Securities (2)
2,236
13
2.27
2,261
13
2.23
2,621
13
1.97
Short-term investments and loans HFS
560
7
4.94
313
3
4.24
476
1
0.57
Total earning assets
11,587
147
5.05
11,089
134
4.85
10,589
89
3.34
Goodwill and other intangible assets
22
24
27
Other assets
665
692
644
Total assets
12,274
11,805
11,260
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,594
-
-
%
2,706
-
-
%
2,903
-
-
%
NOW and other
1,055
4
1.35
1,456
6
1.64
1,454
-
0.12
Money market
2,555
14
2.13
2,659
10
1.59
2,811
2
0.19
Savings
1,077
-
0.50
1,047
-
0.10
1,127
-
0.03
Time
2,287
18
3.07
1,808
10
2.13
1,460
2
0.64
Total cost deposits
9,568
36
1.51
9,676
26
1.09
9,755
4
0.17
Borrowings (3)
1,288
17
5.14
688
9
5.06
160
2
4.61
Total funding liabilities
10,856
53
1.94
10,364
35
1.36
9,915
6
0.24
Other liabilities
197
227
163
Total liabilities
11,053
10,591
10,078
Common shareholders' equity
1,221
1,214
1,182
Total shareholders' equity
1,221
1,214
1,182
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,274
11,805
11,260
Net interest margin, FTE
3.24
3.58
3.11
Total average non-maturity deposits
7,281
7,868
8,295
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, non FTE
92.759
97.533
81.358
FTE income adjustment
1.962
1.908
1.560
Net Interest Income, FTE
94.721
99.441
82.918
(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial real estate
$ 1,509
$ 2,546
$ 2,434
$ 2,976
$ 8,277
Commercial and industrial loans
15,597
12,155
17,023
21,008
4,891
Residential mortgages
8,728
9,442
8,612
10,407
10,331
Consumer loans
2,565
2,848
3,045
3,463
3,385
Total non-performing loans
28,399
26,991
31,114
37,854
26,884
Repossessed assets
2,549
2,462
2,209
2,175
2,004
Total non-performing assets
$ 30,948
$ 29,453
$ 33,323
$ 40,029
$ 28,888
Total non-performing loans/total loans
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.37 %
0.48 %
0.34 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.26 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
0.35 %
0.25 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
$ 96,013
$ 99,021
$ 99,475
Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
(401)
-
-
-
Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
97,991
95,869
96,013
99,021
99,475
Charged-off loans
(7,686)
(7,936)
(12,995)
(7,424)
(1,593)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
1,914
1,059
1,252
1,416
1,139
Net loans charged-off
(5,772)
(6,877)
(11,743)
(6,008)
(454)
Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses
8,000
8,999
12,000
3,000
-
Balance at end of period
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
$ 96,013
$ 99,021
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.13 %
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.21 %
1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
353 %
363 %
309 %
254 %
368 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ 664
$ 122
$ 187
$ (854)
$ (76)
Commercial and industrial loans
(4,146)
(5,695)
(10,914)
(4,931)
(237)
Residential mortgages
(143)
305
192
122
(30)
Home equity
126
16
(128)
1
33
Auto and other consumer
(2,273)
(1,625)
(1,080)
(346)
(144)
Total, net
$ (5,772)
$ (6,877)
$ (11,743)
$ (6,008)
$ (454)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.58 %
0.30 %
0.02 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.29 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.16 %
0.08 %
DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 15,147
0.17 %
$ 14,210
0.16 %
$ 12,162
0.15 %
$ 14,662
0.18 %
$ 36,184
0.46 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
7,812
0.09 %
6,937
0.08 %
7,038
0.08 %
6,285
0.08 %
6,760
0.09 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
22,959
0.26 %
21,147
0.24 %
19,200
0.23 %
20,947
0.26 %
42,944
0.55 %
Non-performing loans
28,399
0.32 %
26,991
0.31 %
31,114
0.37 %
37,854
0.48 %
26,884
0.34 %
Total delinquent and non-performing loans
$ 51,358
0.58 %
$ 48,138
0.55 %
$ 50,314
0.60 %
$ 58,801
0.74 %
$ 69,828
0.89 %
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Total non-interest income
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
$ 15,654
$ 16,251
$ 16,351
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
(163)
476
973
Total operating non-interest income (2)
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
$ 15,491
$ 16,727
$ 17,324
Total revenue
(A)
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
$ 117,746
$108,335
$ 97,709
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
(163)
476
973
Total operating revenue (2)
(B)
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
$ 117,583
$108,811
$ 98,682
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 74,048
$ 71,955
$ 70,014
$ 81,677
$ 68,475
Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(21)
36
2,617
(11,473)
(35)
Operating non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 74,027
$ 71,991
$ 72,631
$ 70,204
$ 68,440
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 35,805
$ 42,184
$ 47,732
$ 26,658
$ 29,234
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)
(B-D)
35,826
42,148
44,952
38,607
30,242
Net income
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
$ 30,505
$ 18,717
$ 23,115
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
(163)
476
973
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
21
(36)
(2,617)
11,473
35
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(4)
7
529
(2,738)
(561)
Total operating income (2)
(E)
$ 23,878
$ 27,608
$ 28,254
$ 27,928
$ 23,562
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 12,274
$ 11,805
$ 11,321
$ 11,315
$ 11,260
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,221
1,214
1,213
1,189
1,182
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
(H)
1,198
1,190
1,188
1,164
1,155
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(186)
(159)
(181)
(188)
(123)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)
(J)
951
972
930
917
987
Total tangible assets, end of period (2)
(L)
12,068
12,297
11,638
11,291
11,552
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
44,033
44,411
44,361
45,040
45,788
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,532
44,036
44,484
45,034
46,102
GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.42
$ 0.50
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
0.55
0.63
0.64
0.62
0.51
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)
(J/M)
21.60
21.89
20.95
20.36
21.56
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(J/L)
7.88
7.91
7.99
8.12
8.54
Performance ratios (3)
GAAP return on equity
7.82
%
9.11
%
10.06
%
6.30
7.82
%
Operating return on equity (2)
(E/G)
7.82
9.10
9.32
9.40
7.97
Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)
8.26
9.59
10.59
6.76
8.33
Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(H)
8.27
9.59
9.83
9.92
8.48
GAAP return on assets
0.78
0.94
1.08
0.66
0.82
Operating return on assets (2)
(E/F)
0.78
0.94
1.00
0.99
0.84
Efficiency ratio (2)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
63.57
59.51
58.25
62.01
66.60
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)
(O)
$ 2,735
$ 2,897
$ 3,068
$ 620
$ 595
Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)
(P)
(2,210)
(2,285)
(2,355)
(445)
(351)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
525
612
713
175
244
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,277
$ 1,285
$ 1,286
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
1,962
1,908
1,845
1,715
1,560
(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
At or for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Total non-interest income
$ 33,700
$ 37,032
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
1,718
Total operating non-interest income (2)
$ 33,700
$ 38,750
Total revenue
(A)
$ 223,992
$ 187,453
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
1,718
Total operating revenue (2)
(B)
$ 223,992
$ 189,171
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 146,003
$ 137,025
Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
15
(53)
Operating non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 146,018
$ 136,972
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 77,989
$ 50,428
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)
(B-D)
77,974
52,199
Net income
$ 51,498
$ 43,311
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
1,718
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
(15)
53
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
3
(731)
Total operating income (2)
(E)
$ 51,486
$ 44,351
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 12,040
$ 11,376
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,217
1,185
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
(H)
1,194
1,157
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(186)
(123)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)
(J)
951
987
Total tangible assets, end of period (2)
(L)
12,068
11,552
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
44,033
45,788
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,780
47,074
GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)
$ 1.18
$ 0.92
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
1.18
0.94
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)
(J/M)
21.60
21.56
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(J/L)
7.88
8.54
Performance ratios (3)
GAAP return on equity
8.46
%
7.31
%
Operating return on equity (2)
(E/G)
8.46
7.49
Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)
8.92
7.81
Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(H)
8.92
7.99
GAAP return on assets
0.86
0.76
Operating return on assets (2)
(E/F)
0.86
0.78
Efficiency ratio (2)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
61.50
69.48
Net interest margin, FTE
3.40
2.86
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)
(O)
$ 5,632
$ 1,191
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)
(P)
(4,495)
(708)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
1,137
483
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 2,410
$ 2,572
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
3,869
3,084
(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
