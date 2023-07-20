10% EPS Growth Year-over-Year

  • Period-end loan growth of 2%; total deposits unchanged
  • Net loan charge-offs decreased $1.1 million; credit loss allowance increased $2.2 million commensurate with loan growth
  • TCE ratio of 7.9 percent and CET1 ratio of 12.1 percent
  • Repurchased $12 million of stock in 2Q23

BOSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)


June 30, 2023


Mar. 31, 2023


June 30, 2022








Net income

$

23.9

$

27.6

$

$23.1

        Per share


0.55


0.63


0.50

Operating earnings1


23.9


27.6


23.6

         Per share


0.55


0.63


0.51








Net interest income, non FTE

$

92.8

$

97.5

$

81.4

Net interest income, FTE


94.7


99.4


82.9

         Net interest margin, FTE


3.24 %


3.58 %


3.11 %

Non-interest income


17.1


16.6


16.4

Operating non-interest income1


17.1


16.6


17.3








Non-interest expense

$

74.0

$

72.0

$

68.5

Operating non-interest expense1


74.0


72.0


68.4

Efficiency ratio1


63.6 %


59.5 %


66.6 %








Average balances







Loans

$

8,791

$

8,515

$

7,492

Deposits


9,568


9,676


9,755








Period-end balances







Loans


8,882


8,682


7,803

Deposits


10,068


10,068


10,115


1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "I'm pleased with our progress, as we continue to grow the company strategically while posting higher earnings per share year-over-year. In this dynamic banking environment, Berkshire's teams are serving clients and communities with focus and discipline. Reflecting the quality of our underwriting and business model, credit performance remains strong and deposits have been resilient. In the second quarter, we allocated our $100 million sustainability bond issuance to targeted social and environmental projects. We're proud to be a leader promoting strong support to the communities in our footprint"

CFO David Rosato added, "Second quarter GAAP net income of $23.9 million increased 3% year-over-year, generating an 8.3 percent return on average tangible common equity. The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve Bank interest rate hikes has resulted in higher funding costs for Berkshire Bank and the industry, compressing net interest margins and operating profitability. Net income decreased 14 percent linked quarter, primarily reflecting lower net interest income. Net interest margin of 3.24 percent improved 13 basis points from a year ago, but declined 34 basis points linked-quarter. Further expansion of average loan yields was more than offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs. Period-end loan balances grew 2 percent while deposits were unchanged. The period-end loan to deposit ratio measured 88 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets stood at 7.9 percent. Common stock repurchases totaled $12 million for the quarter."

                                                                                              _ __ As of and For the Three Months Ended______


June 30, 2023


Mar. 31, 2023


June 30, 2022

Asset Quality






Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.26 %


0.32 %


0.02 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.32 %


0.31 %


0.34 %







Returns






Return on average assets1

0.78 %


0.94 %


0.82 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

8.26 %


9.59 %


8.33 %







Capital Ratios2






Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

7.9 %


7.9 %


8.5 %

Tier 1 leverage

9.6 %


9.9 %


10.2 %

Common equity Tier 1

12.1 %


12.1 %


12.9 %

Tier 1 risk-based

12.3 %


12.4 %


13.2 %

Total risk-based

14.4 %


14.4 %


16.1 %




1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are
based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.  2. Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the
remaining periods.

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

2Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

  • GAAP and operating earnings totaled $23.9 million, or $0.55 per share.
  • Net interest income totaled $92.8 million in 2Q23 compared to $97.5 million in 1Q23.
    • One additional calendar day in 2Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).
  • Net interest margin decreased 34 basis points from 1Q23 to 3.24% reflecting:
    • Higher cost of funds (increase of 58 basis points).
      • Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 41 basis points).
      • Includes $600 million increase in higher cost average borrowings.
    • Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 20 basis points).
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.2 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.8 million.
    • Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.26%.
  • Non-interest income totaled $17.1 million in 2Q23 compared to $16.6 million in 1Q23.
    • Deposit related fees included $215 thousand in higher commercial cash management fees.
    • Loan related non-interest revenue included $754 thousand in higher interest rate swap income.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales increased $416 thousand.
    • Wealth management revenue seasonally decreased $156 thousand. At June 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $74.0 million in 2Q23, compared to $72.0 million in 1Q23.
    • Compensation and benefits expense increased $889 thousand.
    • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $409 thousand.
    • Technology and communications expense increased $994 thousand.
    • The efficiency ratio was 63.6% for 2Q23 compared to 59.5% for 1Q23.
  • The effective income tax rate was 14.2% for 2Q23 and 15.6% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.

Loans

  • Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an $84 million increase from March 31, 2023.
    • Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion in 2Q23, a $117 million increase from 1Q23.
  • Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2023, an $88 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
    • Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion in 2Q23, a $31 million decrease from 1Q23.
  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a $215 million increase from March 31, 2023.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.5 billion in 2Q23, a $205 million increase from 1Q23.
  • Consumer loans totaled $517 million at June 30, 2023, a $10 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
    • Average consumer loans totaled $524 million in 2Q23, a $15 million decrease from 1Q23.
  • Total non-performing loans to total loans was 0.32% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.31% at March 31, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2023, unchanged from March 31, 2023.

Deposits

  • Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a $56 million decrease from March 31, 2023.  
    • Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 2Q23, a $112 million decrease from 1Q23.
  • Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023, $323 million increase from March 31, 2023.
    • Average time deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 2Q23, a $479 million increase from 1Q23.

2Q 2023 ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS 

Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's ESG activities are central to its strategy. Key highlights in the quarter include:

  • The Company announced the allocation of its inaugural $100 million sustainability bond which helped create 330 units of affordable and workforce housing along with more than 200,000 square feet of green building development. Further details can be found in Berkshire's Sustainability Bond Report which highlights how proceeds were allocated to support affordable housing, workforce housing, green building and financial access and inclusion projects in communities across New England and New York.
  • Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and was named the recipient of the LGBT Corporate Ally Award from the Boston Business Journal.

Forward Looking Statements:  This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)






June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,





2023


2023


2022


2022


2022
















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA













Net earnings per common share, diluted

$        0.55


$       0.63


$        0.69


$        0.42


$        0.50




Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.55


0.63


0.64


0.62


0.51




Net income, (thousands)

23,861


27,637


30,505


18,717


23,115




Operating net income, (thousands)(2)(3)

23,878


27,608


28,254


27,928


23,562




Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

92,759


97,533


102,092


92,084


81,358




Net interest income, FTE (5)

94,721


99,441


103,937


93,799


82,918




Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

44,033


44,411


44,361


45,040


45,788




Average diluted shares, (thousands)

43,532


44,036


44,484


45,034


46,102




Total book value per common share, end of period

22.11


22.42


21.51


20.93


22.15




Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

21.60


21.89


20.95


20.36


21.56




Dividends per common share

0.18


0.18


0.18


0.12


0.12




Dividend payout ratio

33.47

%

28.98

%

26.59

%

29.35

%

25.24

%















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)













Return on equity

7.82

%

9.11

%

10.06

%

6.30

%

7.82

%



Operating return on equity (2)(3)

7.82


9.10


9.32


9.40


7.97




Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

8.26


9.59


10.59


6.76


8.33




Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

8.27


9.59


9.83


9.92


8.48




Return on assets

0.78


0.94


1.08


0.66


0.82




Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.78


0.94


1.00


0.99


0.84




Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.24


3.58


3.84


3.48


3.11




Efficiency ratio (3)

63.57


59.51


58.25


62.01


66.60
















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)












Total assets

$   12,090


$   12,320


$   11,663


$   11,317


$   11,579




Total earning assets

11,370


11,615


10,913


10,604


10,849




Total loans

8,882


8,682


8,335


7,943


7,803




Total deposits

10,068


10,068


10,327


9,988


10,115




Loans/deposits (%)

88

%

86

%

81

%

80

%

77

%



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$       (186)


$      (159)


$       (181)


$       (188)


$       (123)




Total shareholders' equity

973


995


954


943


1,014
















ASSET QUALITY













Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$         100


$           98


$           96


$           96


$           99




Net charge-offs, (millions)

(6)


(7)


(12)


(6)


(0)




Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.26

%

0.32

%

0.58

%

0.30

%

0.02

%



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$             8


$             9


$           12


$             3


$              -




Non-performing assets, (millions)

31


29


33


40


29




Non-performing loans/total loans

0.32

%

0.31

%

0.37

%

0.48

%

0.34

%



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

353


363


309


254


368




Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.13


1.13


1.15


1.21


1.27
















CAPITAL RATIOS













Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$     9,518


$     9,454


$     9,151


$     8,823


$     8,718




Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.4

%

12.7

%

13.0

%



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.6


9.9


10.2


10.1


10.2




Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

7.9


7.9


8.0


8.1


8.5





























(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited.












(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 12 and 13.


(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 12 and 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.


(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.


(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.


(6)

Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.





 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$              120,285

$          121,589

$          145,342

$          156,470

Short-term investments

520,315

884,973

540,013

714,547

Total cash and cash equivalents

640,600

1,006,562

685,355

871,017






Trading securities, at fair value

6,405

6,584

6,708

7,040

Equity securities, at fair value

12,868

13,072

12,856

14,154

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,340,331

1,407,271

1,423,200

1,697,019

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

563,765

574,606

583,453

602,611

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

34,714

44,245

7,219

9,365

Total securities

1,958,083

2,045,778

2,033,436

2,330,189

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(71)

(71)

(91)

(94)

Net securities

1,958,012

2,045,707

2,033,345

2,330,095






Loans held for sale

8,708

1,906

4,311

1,062






Commercial real estate loans

4,315,202

4,231,510

4,095,079

3,919,678

Commercial and industrial loans

1,464,922

1,553,340

1,473,316

1,471,446

Residential mortgages

2,584,959

2,369,614

2,216,410

1,819,341

Consumer loans

517,319

527,503

550,504

592,986

Total loans

8,882,402

8,681,967

8,335,309

7,803,451

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(100,219)

(97,991)

(96,270)

(99,021)

Net loans

8,782,183

8,583,976

8,239,039

7,704,430






Premises and equipment, net

76,903

78,710

85,217

89,657

Other intangible assets

22,074

23,279

24,483

27,046

Other assets

593,621

571,616

587,854

550,275

Assets held for sale

8,220

8,220

3,260

5,386

Total assets

$        12,090,321

$    12,319,976

$    11,662,864

$    11,578,968






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits

$          2,594,528

$       2,650,937

$       2,852,127

$       2,921,347

NOW and other deposits

944,775

959,417

1,054,596

2,247,544

Money market deposits

3,005,081

3,274,630

3,723,570

2,327,004

Savings deposits

1,088,405

1,069,915

1,063,269

1,143,352

Time deposits

2,435,618

2,112,646

1,633,707

1,475,417

Total deposits

10,068,407

10,067,545

10,327,269

10,114,664






Federal Home Loan Bank advances

674,345

904,395

4,445

58,542

Subordinated borrowings

121,238

121,176

121,064

195,659

Total borrowings

795,583

1,025,571

125,509

254,201






Other liabilities

252,950

231,380

256,024

196,053

Total liabilities

11,116,940

11,324,496

10,708,802

10,564,918






Common shareholders' equity

973,381

995,480

954,062

1,014,050

Total shareholders' equity

973,381

995,480

954,062

1,014,050

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        12,090,321

$    12,319,976

$    11,662,864

$    11,578,968

 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest income   

$      145,425


$        87,379


$        277,741


$         162,202

Interest expense   

52,666


6,021


87,449


11,781

Net interest income, non FTE

92,759


81,358


190,292


150,421

Non-interest income








Deposit related fees

8,571


8,005


16,882


15,356

Loan fees and other

3,189


1,113


5,658


6,052

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,910


3,619


5,404


6,964

Wealth management fees   

2,583


2,775


5,322


5,400

Other

(137)


1,812


222


4,978

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains  

17,116


17,324


33,488


38,750

Fair value adjustments on securities

(22)


(973)


212


(1,718)

Total non-interest income     

17,094


16,351


33,700


37,032

Total net revenue

109,853


97,709


223,992


187,453









Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  

8,000


-


16,999


(4,000)

Non-interest expense








Compensation and benefits

39,960


37,830


79,031


75,351

Occupancy and equipment    

8,970


9,438


18,349


19,505

Technology and communications

10,465


8,611


19,936


17,138

Professional services

2,526


2,913


5,803


5,605

Other expenses

12,106


9,648


22,899


19,373

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

21


35


(15)


53

Total non-interest expense    

74,048


68,475


146,003


137,025

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

74,027


68,440


146,018


136,972









Income before income taxes      

$         27,805


$        29,234


$          60,990


$           54,428

Income tax expense

3,944


6,119


9,492


11,117

Net income

$         23,861


$         23,115


$          51,498


$           43,311









Basic earnings per common share

$             0.55


$             0.50


$              1.18


$               0.93

Diluted earnings per common share

$             0.55


$             0.50


$              1.18


$               0.92









Weighted average shares outstanding:     








Basic

43,443


45,818


43,564


46,733

Diluted

43,532


46,102


43,780


47,074









 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) 



June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Interest income   


$    145,425


$    132,316


$    121,384


$    103,671


$      87,379

Interest expense   


52,666


34,783


19,292


11,587


6,021

Net interest income, non FTE


92,759


97,533


102,092


92,084


81,358

Non-interest income











Deposit related fees


8,571


8,311


8,293


8,377


8,005

Loan fees and other


3,189


2,469


2,123


1,292


1,113

Gain on SBA loan sales


2,910


2,494


2,979


2,551


3,619

Wealth management fees   


2,583


2,739


2,255


2,353


2,775

Other


(137)


359


(159)


2,154


1,812

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

17,116


16,372


15,491


16,727


17,324

Fair value adjustments on securities


(22)


234


163


(476)


(973)

Total non-interest income     


17,094


16,606


15,654


16,251


16,351

Total net revenue


109,853


114,139


117,746


108,335


97,709












Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  


8,000


8,999


12,000


3,000


-

Non-interest expense











Compensation and benefits


39,960


39,071


37,968


39,422


37,830

Occupancy and equipment    


8,970


9,379


9,431


8,702


9,438

Technology and communications


10,465


9,471


9,729


8,719


8,611

Professional services


2,526


3,277


3,153


3,285


2,913

Other expenses


12,106


10,793


12,350


10,076


9,648

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

21


(36)


(2,617)


11,473


35

Total non-interest expense    


74,048


71,955


70,014


81,677


68,475

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

74,027


71,991


72,631


70,204


68,440























Income before income taxes


$      27,805


$      33,185


$      35,732


$      23,658


$      29,234

Income tax expense


3,944


5,548


5,227


4,941


6,119

Net income


$      23,861


$      27,637


$      30,505


$      18,717


$      23,115












Diluted earnings per common share


$          0.55


$          0.63


$          0.69


$          0.42


$          0.50












Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic


43,443


43,693


44,105


44,700


45,818

Diluted


43,532


44,036


44,484


45,034


46,102












 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS 


Quarters Ended



June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


June 30, 2022







(in $ millions)


Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Assets

















Commercial real estate


4,283

67

6.16

%

4,166

61

5.88

%

3,831

37

3.79

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,496

27

7.27



1,527

26

6.92



1,447

16

4.46



Residential mortgages


2,488

24

3.87



2,283

21

3.70



1,652

15

3.57



Consumer loans


524

9

7.28



539

10

7.24



562

8

5.41



Total loans


8,791

127

5.77



8,515

118

5.57



7,492

75

3.99



Securities (2)


2,236

13

2.27



2,261

13

2.23



2,621

13

1.97



Short-term investments and loans HFS

560

7

4.94



313

3

4.24



476

1

0.57



Total earning assets


11,587

147

5.05



11,089

134

4.85



10,589

89

3.34



Goodwill and other intangible assets

22





24





27





Other assets


665





692





644





Total assets


12,274





11,805





11,260






















Liabilities and shareholders' equity














Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,594

-

-

%

2,706

-

-

%

2,903

-

-

%

NOW and other


1,055

4

1.35



1,456

6

1.64



1,454

-

0.12



Money market


2,555

14

2.13



2,659

10

1.59



2,811

2

0.19



Savings


1,077

-

0.50



1,047

-

0.10



1,127

-

0.03



Time


2,287

18

3.07



1,808

10

2.13



1,460

2

0.64



Total cost deposits


9,568

36

1.51



9,676

26

1.09



9,755

4

0.17



Borrowings (3)


1,288

17

5.14



688

9

5.06



160

2

4.61



Total funding liabilities


10,856

53

1.94



10,364

35

1.36



9,915

6

0.24




















Other liabilities


197





227





163





Total liabilities


11,053





10,591





10,078






















Common shareholders' equity

1,221





1,214





1,182





Total shareholders' equity

1,221





1,214





1,182





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,274





11,805





11,260





Net interest margin, FTE



3.24





3.58





3.11




















Total average non-maturity deposits

7,281





7,868





8,295






















Supplementary data

















Net Interest Income, non FTE

92.759





97.533





81.358





FTE income adjustment


1.962





1.908





1.560





Net Interest Income, FTE

94.721





99.441





82.918






















(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. 








(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.








(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS 



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS











Commercial real estate

$           1,509


$           2,546


$           2,434


$           2,976


$           8,277


Commercial and industrial loans

15,597


12,155


17,023


21,008


4,891


Residential mortgages

8,728


9,442


8,612


10,407


10,331


Consumer loans

2,565


2,848


3,045


3,463


3,385


Total non-performing loans

28,399


26,991


31,114


37,854


26,884


Repossessed assets

2,549


2,462


2,209


2,175


2,004


Total non-performing assets

$         30,948


$         29,453


$         33,323


$         40,029


$         28,888













Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.32 %


0.31 %


0.37 %


0.48 %


0.34 %


Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.26 %


0.24 %


0.29 %


0.35 %


0.25 %













PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS






Balance at beginning of period

$         97,991


$         96,270


$         96,013


$         99,021


$         99,475


Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

-


(401)


-


-


-


Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

97,991


95,869


96,013


99,021


99,475


Charged-off loans

(7,686)


(7,936)


(12,995)


(7,424)


(1,593)


Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,914


1,059


1,252


1,416


1,139


Net loans charged-off

(5,772)


(6,877)


(11,743)


(6,008)


(454)


Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

8,000


8,999


12,000


3,000


-


Balance at end of period

$       100,219


$         97,991


$         96,270


$         96,013


$         99,021













Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.13 %


1.13 %


1.15 %


1.21 %


1.27 %


Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

353 %


363 %


309 %


254 %


368 %













NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS











Commercial real estate

$               664


$               122


$               187


$             (854)


$               (76)


Commercial and industrial loans

(4,146)


(5,695)


(10,914)


(4,931)


(237)


Residential mortgages

(143)


305


192


122


(30)


Home equity

126


16


(128)


1


33


Auto and other consumer

(2,273)


(1,625)


(1,080)


(346)


(144)


Total, net

$           (5,772)


$           (6,877)


$         (11,743)


$          (6,008)


$             (454)













Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.26 %


0.32 %


0.58 %


0.30 %


0.02 %


Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.29 %


0.32 %


0.27 %


0.16 %


0.08 %
























DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$         15,147

0.17 %

$         14,210

0.16 %

$         12,162

0.15 %

$         14,662

0.18 %

$         36,184

0.46 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

7,812

0.09 %

6,937

0.08 %

7,038

0.08 %

6,285

0.08 %

6,760

0.09 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

22,959

0.26 %

21,147

0.24 %

19,200

0.23 %

20,947

0.26 %

42,944

0.55 %

Non-performing loans

28,399

0.32 %

26,991

0.31 %

31,114

0.37 %

37,854

0.48 %

26,884

0.34 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$         51,358

0.58 %

$         48,138

0.55 %

$         50,314

0.60 %

$         58,801

0.74 %

$         69,828

0.89 %

 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA















June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


(in thousands)



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


Total non-interest income



$     17,094


$     16,606


$     15,654


$  16,251


$  16,351


Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)


-


-


(163)


476


973


Total operating non-interest income (2)



$     17,094


$     16,606


$     15,491


$  16,727


$  17,324















Total revenue

(A)


$   109,853


$   114,139


$   117,746


$108,335


$  97,709


Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)


-


-


(163)


476


973


Total operating revenue (2)

(B)


$   109,853


$   114,139


$   117,583


$108,811


$  98,682















Total non-interest expense

(C)


$     74,048


$     71,955


$     70,014


$  81,677


$  68,475


Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(21)


36


2,617


(11,473)


(35)


Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)


$     74,027


$     71,991


$     72,631


$  70,204


$  68,440















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)


$     35,805


$     42,184


$     47,732


$  26,658


$  29,234


Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)


35,826


42,148


44,952


38,607


30,242















Net income



$     23,861


$     27,637


$     30,505


$  18,717


$  23,115


Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)


-


-


(163)


476


973


Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

21


(36)


(2,617)


11,473


35


Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(4)


7


529


(2,738)


(561)


Total operating income (2)

(E)


$     23,878


$     27,608


$     28,254


$  27,928


$  23,562















(in millions, except per share data)













Total average assets                                               

(F)


$     12,274


$     11,805


$     11,321


$  11,315


$  11,260


Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)


1,221


1,214


1,213


1,189


1,182


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)           

(H)


1,198


1,190


1,188


1,164


1,155


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(186)


(159)


(181)


(188)


(123)


Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(J)


951


972


930


917


987


Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)


12,068


12,297


11,638


11,291


11,552















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)              

(M)


44,033


44,411


44,361


45,040


45,788


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)


43,532


44,036


44,484


45,034


46,102















GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)


$         0.55


$         0.63


$         0.69


$      0.42


$      0.50


Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)


0.55


0.63


0.64


0.62


0.51


Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(J/M)


21.60


21.89


20.95


20.36


21.56


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)


7.88


7.91


7.99


8.12


8.54















Performance ratios (3)













GAAP return on equity



7.82

%

9.11

%

10.06

%

6.30


7.82

%

Operating return on equity (2)

(E/G)


7.82


9.10


9.32


9.40


7.97


Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)



8.26


9.59


10.59


6.76


8.33


Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(H)


8.27


9.59


9.83


9.92


8.48


GAAP return on assets



0.78


0.94


1.08


0.66


0.82


Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)


0.78


0.94


1.00


0.99


0.84


Efficiency ratio (2)                                                                         

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)


63.57


59.51


58.25


62.01


66.60




























Supplementary data (in thousands)













Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)


$       2,735


$       2,897


$       3,068


$       620


$       595


Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)

(P)


(2,210)


(2,285)


(2,355)


(445)


(351)


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


525


612


713


175


244















Intangible amortization

(Q)


$       1,205


$       1,205


$       1,277


$    1,285


$    1,286


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)


1,962


1,908


1,845


1,715


1,560




























(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.


(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.













(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.






(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.


(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Six Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


(in thousands)



2023


2022


Total non-interest income



$                                  33,700


$                                  37,032


Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-


1,718


Total operating non-interest income (2)



$                                  33,700


$                                  38,750









Total revenue

(A)


$                                223,992


$                                187,453


Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-


1,718


Total operating revenue (2)

(B)


$                                223,992


$                                189,171









Total non-interest expense

(C)


$                                146,003


$                                137,025


Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

15


(53)


Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)


$                                146,018


$                                136,972









Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)


$                                  77,989


$                                  50,428


Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)


77,974


52,199









Net income



$                                  51,498


$                                  43,311


Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-


1,718


Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

(15)


53


Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



3


(731)


Total operating income (2)

(E)


$                                  51,486


$                                  44,351









(in millions, except per share data)







Total average assets                                               

(F)


$                                  12,040


$                                  11,376


Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)


1,217


1,185


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

(H)


1,194


1,157


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(186)


(123)


Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(J)


951


987


Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)


12,068


11,552









Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)              

(M)


44,033


45,788


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)


43,780


47,074









GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)


$                                       1.18


$                                       0.92


Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)


1.18


0.94


Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(J/M)


21.60


21.56


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)


7.88


8.54









Performance ratios (3)







GAAP return on equity



8.46

%

7.31

%

Operating return on equity (2)

(E/G)


8.46


7.49


Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)



8.92


7.81


Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(H)


8.92


7.99


GAAP return on assets



0.86


0.76


Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)


0.86


0.78


Efficiency ratio (2)                                                                               

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)


61.50


69.48


Net interest margin, FTE



3.40


2.86
















Supplementary data (in thousands)







Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)


$                                     5,632


$                                     1,191


Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)

(P)


(4,495)


(708)


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


1,137


483









Intangible amortization

(Q)


$                                     2,410


$                                     2,572


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)


3,869


3,084
















(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.


(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.







(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.


(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

 

