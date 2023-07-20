10% EPS Growth Year-over-Year

Period-end loan growth of 2%; total deposits unchanged

Net loan charge-offs decreased $1.1 million ; credit loss allowance increased $2.2 million commensurate with loan growth

; credit loss allowance increased commensurate with loan growth TCE ratio of 7.9 percent and CET1 ratio of 12.1 percent

Repurchased $12 million of stock in 2Q23

BOSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

June 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

June 30, 2022













Net income $ 23.9 $ 27.6 $ $23.1 Per share

0.55

0.63

0.50 Operating earnings1

23.9

27.6

23.6 Per share

0.55

0.63

0.51













Net interest income, non FTE $ 92.8 $ 97.5 $ 81.4 Net interest income, FTE

94.7

99.4

82.9 Net interest margin, FTE

3.24 %

3.58 %

3.11 % Non-interest income

17.1

16.6

16.4 Operating non-interest income1

17.1

16.6

17.3













Non-interest expense $ 74.0 $ 72.0 $ 68.5 Operating non-interest expense1

74.0

72.0

68.4 Efficiency ratio1

63.6 %

59.5 %

66.6 %













Average balances











Loans $ 8,791 $ 8,515 $ 7,492 Deposits

9,568

9,676

9,755













Period-end balances











Loans

8,882

8,682

7,803 Deposits

10,068

10,068

10,115

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "I'm pleased with our progress, as we continue to grow the company strategically while posting higher earnings per share year-over-year. In this dynamic banking environment, Berkshire's teams are serving clients and communities with focus and discipline. Reflecting the quality of our underwriting and business model, credit performance remains strong and deposits have been resilient. In the second quarter, we allocated our $100 million sustainability bond issuance to targeted social and environmental projects. We're proud to be a leader promoting strong support to the communities in our footprint"

CFO David Rosato added, "Second quarter GAAP net income of $23.9 million increased 3% year-over-year, generating an 8.3 percent return on average tangible common equity. The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve Bank interest rate hikes has resulted in higher funding costs for Berkshire Bank and the industry, compressing net interest margins and operating profitability. Net income decreased 14 percent linked quarter, primarily reflecting lower net interest income. Net interest margin of 3.24 percent improved 13 basis points from a year ago, but declined 34 basis points linked-quarter. Further expansion of average loan yields was more than offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs. Period-end loan balances grew 2 percent while deposits were unchanged. The period-end loan to deposit ratio measured 88 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets stood at 7.9 percent. Common stock repurchases totaled $12 million for the quarter."

_ __ As of and For the Three Months Ended______

June 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.26 %

0.32 %

0.02 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.32 %

0.31 %

0.34 %











Returns









Return on average assets1 0.78 %

0.94 %

0.82 % Return on average tangible common equity1 8.26 %

9.59 %

8.33 %











Capital Ratios2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 7.9 %

7.9 %

8.5 % Tier 1 leverage 9.6 %

9.9 %

10.2 % Common equity Tier 1 12.1 %

12.1 %

12.9 % Tier 1 risk-based 12.3 %

12.4 %

13.2 % Total risk-based 14.4 %

14.4 %

16.1 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are

based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the

remaining periods.

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

2Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

GAAP and operating earnings totaled $23.9 million, or $0.55 per share.

per share. Net interest income totaled $92.8 million in 2Q23 compared to $97.5 million in 1Q23.

One additional calendar day in 2Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).

Net interest margin decreased 34 basis points from 1Q23 to 3.24% reflecting:

Higher cost of funds (increase of 58 basis points).



Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 41 basis points).





Includes $600 million increase in higher cost average borrowings.

increase in higher cost average borrowings.

Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 20 basis points).

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million.

Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.2 million .

.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.8 million .

.

Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.26%.

Non-interest income totaled $17.1 million in 2Q23 compared to $16.6 million in 1Q23.

Deposit related fees included $215 thousand in higher commercial cash management fees.

in higher commercial cash management fees.

Loan related non-interest revenue included $754 thousand in higher interest rate swap income.

in higher interest rate swap income.

Gain on SBA loan sales increased $416 thousand .

.

Wealth management revenue seasonally decreased $156 thousand . At June 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion .

. At June 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were . Non-interest expense totaled $74.0 million in 2Q23, compared to $72.0 million in 1Q23.

Compensation and benefits expense increased $889 thousand .

.

Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $409 thousand .

.

Technology and communications expense increased $994 thousand .

.

The efficiency ratio was 63.6% for 2Q23 compared to 59.5% for 1Q23.

The effective income tax rate was 14.2% for 2Q23 and 15.6% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.

Loans

Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an $84 million increase from March 31, 2023.

million increase from March 31, 2023. Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion in 2Q23, a $117 million increase from 1Q23.

in 2Q23, a increase from 1Q23. Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2023 , an $88 million decrease from March 31, 2023 .

at , an decrease from . Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion in 2Q23, a $31 million decrease from 1Q23.

in 2Q23, a decrease from 1Q23. Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023 , a $215 million increase from March 31, 2023 .

at , a increase from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.5 billion in 2Q23, a $205 million increase from 1Q23.

in 2Q23, a increase from 1Q23. Consumer loans totaled $517 million at June 30, 2023 , a $10 million decrease from March 31, 2023 .

at , a decrease from . Average consumer loans totaled $524 million in 2Q23, a $15 million decrease from 1Q23.

in 2Q23, a decrease from 1Q23. Total non-performing loans to total loans was 0.32% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.31% at March 31, 2023 .

compared to 0.31% at . The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2023 , unchanged from March 31, 2023 .

Deposits

Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023 , a $56 million decrease from March 31 , 2023.

at , a decrease from , 2023. Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 2Q23, a $112 million decrease from 1Q23.

in 2Q23, a decrease from 1Q23. Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023 , $323 million increase from March 31, 2023 .

at , increase from . Average time deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 2Q23, a $479 million increase from 1Q23.

2Q 2023 ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS

Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's ESG activities are central to its strategy. Key highlights in the quarter include:

The Company announced the allocation of its inaugural $100 million sustainability bond which helped create 330 units of affordable and workforce housing along with more than 200,000 square feet of green building development. Further details can be found in Berkshire's Sustainability Bond Report which highlights how proceeds were allocated to support affordable housing, workforce housing, green building and financial access and inclusion projects in communities across New England and New York .

Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and was named the recipient of the LGBT Corporate Ally Award from the Boston Business Journal.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)









June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,







2023

2023

2022

2022

2022





























NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 0.50





Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51





Net income, (thousands) 23,861

27,637

30,505

18,717

23,115





Operating net income, (thousands)(2)(3) 23,878

27,608

28,254

27,928

23,562





Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358





Net interest income, FTE (5) 94,721

99,441

103,937

93,799

82,918





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102





Total book value per common share, end of period 22.11

22.42

21.51

20.93

22.15





Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56





Dividends per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.12

0.12





Dividend payout ratio 33.47 % 28.98 % 26.59 % 29.35 % 25.24 %



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on equity 7.82 % 9.11 % 10.06 % 6.30 % 7.82 %



Operating return on equity (2)(3) 7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97





Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33





Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48





Return on assets 0.78

0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82





Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.78

0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84





Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.24

3.58

3.84

3.48

3.11





Efficiency ratio (3) 63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60





























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)





















Total assets $ 12,090

$ 12,320

$ 11,663

$ 11,317

$ 11,579





Total earning assets 11,370

11,615

10,913

10,604

10,849





Total loans 8,882

8,682

8,335

7,943

7,803





Total deposits 10,068

10,068

10,327

9,988

10,115





Loans/deposits (%) 88 % 86 % 81 % 80 % 77 %



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (186)

$ (159)

$ (181)

$ (188)

$ (123)





Total shareholders' equity 973

995

954

943

1,014





























ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 100

$ 98

$ 96

$ 96

$ 99





Net charge-offs, (millions) (6)

(7)

(12)

(6)

(0)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.30 % 0.02 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 8

$ 9

$ 12

$ 3

$ -





Non-performing assets, (millions) 31

29

33

40

29





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.34 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 353

363

309

254

368





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.13

1.13

1.15

1.21

1.27





























CAPITAL RATIOS























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,518

$ 9,454

$ 9,151

$ 8,823

$ 8,718





Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.4 % 12.7 % 13.0 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 9.6

9.9

10.2

10.1

10.2





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 7.9

7.9

8.0

8.1

8.5























































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.





















(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 12 and 13.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 12 and 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(6) Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 120,285 $ 121,589 $ 145,342 $ 156,470 Short-term investments 520,315 884,973 540,013 714,547 Total cash and cash equivalents 640,600 1,006,562 685,355 871,017









Trading securities, at fair value 6,405 6,584 6,708 7,040 Equity securities, at fair value 12,868 13,072 12,856 14,154 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,340,331 1,407,271 1,423,200 1,697,019 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 563,765 574,606 583,453 602,611 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,714 44,245 7,219 9,365 Total securities 1,958,083 2,045,778 2,033,436 2,330,189 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (71) (71) (91) (94) Net securities 1,958,012 2,045,707 2,033,345 2,330,095









Loans held for sale 8,708 1,906 4,311 1,062









Commercial real estate loans 4,315,202 4,231,510 4,095,079 3,919,678 Commercial and industrial loans 1,464,922 1,553,340 1,473,316 1,471,446 Residential mortgages 2,584,959 2,369,614 2,216,410 1,819,341 Consumer loans 517,319 527,503 550,504 592,986 Total loans 8,882,402 8,681,967 8,335,309 7,803,451 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (100,219) (97,991) (96,270) (99,021) Net loans 8,782,183 8,583,976 8,239,039 7,704,430









Premises and equipment, net 76,903 78,710 85,217 89,657 Other intangible assets 22,074 23,279 24,483 27,046 Other assets 593,621 571,616 587,854 550,275 Assets held for sale 8,220 8,220 3,260 5,386 Total assets $ 12,090,321 $ 12,319,976 $ 11,662,864 $ 11,578,968









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,594,528 $ 2,650,937 $ 2,852,127 $ 2,921,347 NOW and other deposits 944,775 959,417 1,054,596 2,247,544 Money market deposits 3,005,081 3,274,630 3,723,570 2,327,004 Savings deposits 1,088,405 1,069,915 1,063,269 1,143,352 Time deposits 2,435,618 2,112,646 1,633,707 1,475,417 Total deposits 10,068,407 10,067,545 10,327,269 10,114,664









Federal Home Loan Bank advances 674,345 904,395 4,445 58,542 Subordinated borrowings 121,238 121,176 121,064 195,659 Total borrowings 795,583 1,025,571 125,509 254,201









Other liabilities 252,950 231,380 256,024 196,053 Total liabilities 11,116,940 11,324,496 10,708,802 10,564,918









Common shareholders' equity 973,381 995,480 954,062 1,014,050 Total shareholders' equity 973,381 995,480 954,062 1,014,050 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,090,321 $ 12,319,976 $ 11,662,864 $ 11,578,968

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income $ 145,425

$ 87,379

$ 277,741

$ 162,202 Interest expense 52,666

6,021

87,449

11,781 Net interest income, non FTE 92,759

81,358

190,292

150,421 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,571

8,005

16,882

15,356 Loan fees and other 3,189

1,113

5,658

6,052 Gain on SBA loan sales 2,910

3,619

5,404

6,964 Wealth management fees 2,583

2,775

5,322

5,400 Other (137)

1,812

222

4,978 Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains 17,116

17,324

33,488

38,750 Fair value adjustments on securities (22)

(973)

212

(1,718) Total non-interest income 17,094

16,351

33,700

37,032 Total net revenue 109,853

97,709

223,992

187,453















Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses 8,000

-

16,999

(4,000) Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 39,960

37,830

79,031

75,351 Occupancy and equipment 8,970

9,438

18,349

19,505 Technology and communications 10,465

8,611

19,936

17,138 Professional services 2,526

2,913

5,803

5,605 Other expenses 12,106

9,648

22,899

19,373 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 21

35

(15)

53 Total non-interest expense 74,048

68,475

146,003

137,025 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 74,027

68,440

146,018

136,972















Income before income taxes $ 27,805

$ 29,234

$ 60,990

$ 54,428 Income tax expense 3,944

6,119

9,492

11,117 Net income $ 23,861

$ 23,115

$ 51,498

$ 43,311















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.55

$ 0.50

$ 1.18

$ 0.93 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55

$ 0.50

$ 1.18

$ 0.92















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 43,443

45,818

43,564

46,733 Diluted 43,532

46,102

43,780

47,074

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend)



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Interest income

$ 145,425

$ 132,316

$ 121,384

$ 103,671

$ 87,379 Interest expense

52,666

34,783

19,292

11,587

6,021 Net interest income, non FTE

92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358 Non-interest income



















Deposit related fees

8,571

8,311

8,293

8,377

8,005 Loan fees and other

3,189

2,469

2,123

1,292

1,113 Gain on SBA loan sales

2,910

2,494

2,979

2,551

3,619 Wealth management fees

2,583

2,739

2,255

2,353

2,775 Other

(137)

359

(159)

2,154

1,812 Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains 17,116

16,372

15,491

16,727

17,324 Fair value adjustments on securities

(22)

234

163

(476)

(973) Total non-interest income

17,094

16,606

15,654

16,251

16,351 Total net revenue

109,853

114,139

117,746

108,335

97,709





















Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses

8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

- Non-interest expense



















Compensation and benefits

39,960

39,071

37,968

39,422

37,830 Occupancy and equipment

8,970

9,379

9,431

8,702

9,438 Technology and communications

10,465

9,471

9,729

8,719

8,611 Professional services

2,526

3,277

3,153

3,285

2,913 Other expenses

12,106

10,793

12,350

10,076

9,648 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35 Total non-interest expense

74,048

71,955

70,014

81,677

68,475 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 74,027

71,991

72,631

70,204

68,440











































Income before income taxes

$ 27,805

$ 33,185

$ 35,732

$ 23,658

$ 29,234 Income tax expense

3,944

5,548

5,227

4,941

6,119 Net income

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

$ 18,717

$ 23,115





















Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 0.50





















Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

43,443

43,693

44,105

44,700

45,818 Diluted

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS

Quarters Ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022











(in $ millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Assets































Commercial real estate

4,283 67 6.16 % 4,166 61 5.88 % 3,831 37 3.79 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,496 27 7.27



1,527 26 6.92



1,447 16 4.46



Residential mortgages

2,488 24 3.87



2,283 21 3.70



1,652 15 3.57



Consumer loans

524 9 7.28



539 10 7.24



562 8 5.41



Total loans

8,791 127 5.77



8,515 118 5.57



7,492 75 3.99



Securities (2)

2,236 13 2.27



2,261 13 2.23



2,621 13 1.97



Short-term investments and loans HFS 560 7 4.94



313 3 4.24



476 1 0.57



Total earning assets

11,587 147 5.05



11,089 134 4.85



10,589 89 3.34



Goodwill and other intangible assets 22







24







27







Other assets

665







692







644







Total assets

12,274







11,805







11,260









































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,594 - - % 2,706 - - % 2,903 - - % NOW and other

1,055 4 1.35



1,456 6 1.64



1,454 - 0.12



Money market

2,555 14 2.13



2,659 10 1.59



2,811 2 0.19



Savings

1,077 - 0.50



1,047 - 0.10



1,127 - 0.03



Time

2,287 18 3.07



1,808 10 2.13



1,460 2 0.64



Total cost deposits

9,568 36 1.51



9,676 26 1.09



9,755 4 0.17



Borrowings (3)

1,288 17 5.14



688 9 5.06



160 2 4.61



Total funding liabilities

10,856 53 1.94



10,364 35 1.36



9,915 6 0.24





































Other liabilities

197







227







163







Total liabilities

11,053







10,591







10,078









































Common shareholders' equity 1,221







1,214







1,182







Total shareholders' equity 1,221







1,214







1,182







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,274







11,805







11,260







Net interest margin, FTE



3.24







3.58







3.11





































Total average non-maturity deposits 7,281







7,868







8,295









































Supplementary data































Net Interest Income, non FTE 92.759







97.533







81.358







FTE income adjustment

1.962







1.908







1.560







Net Interest Income, FTE 94.721







99.441







82.918









































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.













(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.













(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS



June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 1,509

$ 2,546

$ 2,434

$ 2,976

$ 8,277

Commercial and industrial loans 15,597

12,155

17,023

21,008

4,891

Residential mortgages 8,728

9,442

8,612

10,407

10,331

Consumer loans 2,565

2,848

3,045

3,463

3,385

Total non-performing loans 28,399

26,991

31,114

37,854

26,884

Repossessed assets 2,549

2,462

2,209

2,175

2,004

Total non-performing assets $ 30,948

$ 29,453

$ 33,323

$ 40,029

$ 28,888























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.32 %

0.31 %

0.37 %

0.48 %

0.34 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.26 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.35 %

0.25 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS









Balance at beginning of period $ 97,991

$ 96,270

$ 96,013

$ 99,021

$ 99,475

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 -

(401)

-

-

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 97,991

95,869

96,013

99,021

99,475

Charged-off loans (7,686)

(7,936)

(12,995)

(7,424)

(1,593)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,914

1,059

1,252

1,416

1,139

Net loans charged-off (5,772)

(6,877)

(11,743)

(6,008)

(454)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

-

Balance at end of period $ 100,219

$ 97,991

$ 96,270

$ 96,013

$ 99,021























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 353 %

363 %

309 %

254 %

368 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ 664

$ 122

$ 187

$ (854)

$ (76)

Commercial and industrial loans (4,146)

(5,695)

(10,914)

(4,931)

(237)

Residential mortgages (143)

305

192

122

(30)

Home equity 126

16

(128)

1

33

Auto and other consumer (2,273)

(1,625)

(1,080)

(346)

(144)

Total, net $ (5,772)

$ (6,877)

$ (11,743)

$ (6,008)

$ (454)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.26 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.30 %

0.02 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.29 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.16 %

0.08 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 15,147 0.17 % $ 14,210 0.16 % $ 12,162 0.15 % $ 14,662 0.18 % $ 36,184 0.46 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 7,812 0.09 % 6,937 0.08 % 7,038 0.08 % 6,285 0.08 % 6,760 0.09 % Total accruing delinquent loans 22,959 0.26 % 21,147 0.24 % 19,200 0.23 % 20,947 0.26 % 42,944 0.55 % Non-performing loans 28,399 0.32 % 26,991 0.31 % 31,114 0.37 % 37,854 0.48 % 26,884 0.34 % Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 51,358 0.58 % $ 48,138 0.55 % $ 50,314 0.60 % $ 58,801 0.74 % $ 69,828 0.89 %

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



























June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Total non-interest income



$ 17,094

$ 16,606

$ 15,654

$ 16,251

$ 16,351

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

(163)

476

973

Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 17,094

$ 16,606

$ 15,491

$ 16,727

$ 17,324



























Total revenue (A)

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

$ 117,746

$108,335

$ 97,709

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

(163)

476

973

Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

$ 117,583

$108,811

$ 98,682



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 74,048

$ 71,955

$ 70,014

$ 81,677

$ 68,475

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (21)

36

2,617

(11,473)

(35)

Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 74,027

$ 71,991

$ 72,631

$ 70,204

$ 68,440



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 35,805

$ 42,184

$ 47,732

$ 26,658

$ 29,234

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

35,826

42,148

44,952

38,607

30,242



























Net income



$ 23,861

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

$ 18,717

$ 23,115

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

(163)

476

973

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses 21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(4)

7

529

(2,738)

(561)

Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 23,878

$ 27,608

$ 28,254

$ 27,928

$ 23,562



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 12,274

$ 11,805

$ 11,321

$ 11,315

$ 11,260

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,221

1,214

1,213

1,189

1,182

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (H)

1,198

1,190

1,188

1,164

1,155

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period (186)

(159)

(181)

(188)

(123)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2) (J)

951

972

930

917

987

Total tangible assets, end of period (2) (L)

12,068

12,297

11,638

11,291

11,552



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102



























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (J/M)

21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

7.88

7.91

7.99

8.12

8.54



























Performance ratios (3)























GAAP return on equity



7.82 % 9.11 % 10.06 % 6.30

7.82 % Operating return on equity (2) (E/G)

7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97

Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)



8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4) (E+Q)/(H)

8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48

GAAP return on assets



0.78

0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82

Operating return on assets (2) (E/F)

0.78

0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84

Efficiency ratio (2) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5) (O)

$ 2,735

$ 2,897

$ 3,068

$ 620

$ 595

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6) (P)

(2,210)

(2,285)

(2,355)

(445)

(351)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

525

612

713

175

244



























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,277

$ 1,285

$ 1,286

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

1,962

1,908

1,845

1,715

1,560





















































(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.























(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.









(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)



2023

2022

Total non-interest income



$ 33,700

$ 37,032

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

1,718

Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 33,700

$ 38,750















Total revenue (A)

$ 223,992

$ 187,453

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

1,718

Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 223,992

$ 189,171















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 146,003

$ 137,025

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 15

(53)

Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 146,018

$ 136,972















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 77,989

$ 50,428

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

77,974

52,199















Net income



$ 51,498

$ 43,311

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

1,718

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses (15)

53

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



3

(731)

Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 51,486

$ 44,351















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 12,040

$ 11,376

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,217

1,185

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (H)

1,194

1,157

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period (186)

(123)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2) (J)

951

987

Total tangible assets, end of period (2) (L)

12,068

11,552















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

44,033

45,788

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,780

47,074















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)

$ 1.18

$ 0.92

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

1.18

0.94

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (J/M)

21.60

21.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

7.88

8.54















Performance ratios (3)











GAAP return on equity



8.46 % 7.31 % Operating return on equity (2) (E/G)

8.46

7.49

Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)



8.92

7.81

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4) (E+Q)/(H)

8.92

7.99

GAAP return on assets



0.86

0.76

Operating return on assets (2) (E/F)

0.86

0.78

Efficiency ratio (2) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

61.50

69.48

Net interest margin, FTE



3.40

2.86





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5) (O)

$ 5,632

$ 1,191

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6) (P)

(4,495)

(708)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

1,137

483















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 2,410

$ 2,572

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

3,869

3,084





























(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

