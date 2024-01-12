BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) fourth quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows:

Earnings Release: Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)

Conference Call: Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Webcast (listen-only): Register at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/627795005

Dial-in Number: Toll Free: 888-259-6580; Conference ID: 33077376

Webcast Replay: https://ir.berkshirebank.com (for the live webcast and the replay)

Telephone Replay: Toll Free: 877-674-7070; Passcode 077376 #

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Participants are requested to join the webcast or call a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Persons who are listen-only are requested to use the webcast link where practical.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.1 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com Tel: (617) 641-9206

