Berli Jucker : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4BJC-WA5BJC-WA6BJC-WA7
Headline:(F53-5)
Security Symbol:
BJC
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 29-Jan-2021
Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow
Number of
Number of non
Ratio
Conversion
Exercise
Name of convertible securities
Date
|
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public
0
2,447,200
1.00 : 1.00
36.23
31-Dec-2020
0
2,447,200
Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the
Company No. 4 (55th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public
0
7,526,600
1.00 : 1.00
36.00
31-Dec-2020
0
7,526,600
Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public
0
14,001,000
1.00 : 1.00
57.13
31-Dec-2020
0
14,001,000
Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public
0
8,540,000
1.00 : 1.00
50.50
31-Dec-2020
0
8,540,000
Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
0
Signature ________________________________
( Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)
|
(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)
Director
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
