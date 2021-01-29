Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Berli Jucker    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER

(BJC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berli Jucker : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)

01/29/2021 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4BJC-WA5BJC-WA6BJC-WA7

Headline:(F53-5)

Security Symbol:

BJC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 29-Jan-2021

Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow

Number of

Number of non

Ratio

Number of

Number of

Conversion

shares

remaining

converted

converted

(convertible

Exercise

Name of convertible securities

Price

derived from

shares

convertible

convertible

securities :

Date

(baht/share)

conversion

reserved

securities (units)

securities (units)

shares):

(shares)

(shares)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public

0

2,447,200

1.00 : 1.00

36.23

31-Dec-2020

0

2,447,200

Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the

Company No. 4 (55th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public

0

7,526,600

1.00 : 1.00

36.00

31-Dec-2020

0

7,526,600

Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the

Company No. 5 (33nd exercising right)(BJC-WA5)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public

0

14,001,000

1.00 : 1.00

57.13

31-Dec-2020

0

14,001,000

Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the

Company No. 6 (12rd exercising right)(BJC-WA6)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public

0

8,540,000

1.00 : 1.00

50.50

31-Dec-2020

0

8,540,000

Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the

Company No. 7 (7th exercising right)(BJC-WA7)

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

0

shares)

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

( Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)

(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)

Director

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 12:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERLI JUCKER
07:26aBERLI JUCKER : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 ..
PU
01/15Thai Beverage revives plan for $2 billion Singapore IPO of regional beer asse..
RE
2020BERLI JUCKER : Public Holidays for the year 2021
PU
2020BERLI JUCKER : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 ..
PU
2020BERLI JUCKER : Invitation for minority shareholders to nominate director positio..
PU
2020BERLI JUCKER : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
2020BERLI JUCKER : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
2020BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Submission of the Results of Tender Offer Report for the S..
PU
2020BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on November 2, 2020
PU
2020Japanese shares slump after tumultuous Trump-Biden debate
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 152 B 5 095 M 5 095 M
Net income 2020 4 279 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2020 147 B 4 917 M 4 917 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 134 B 4 479 M 4 487 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart BERLI JUCKER
Duration : Period :
Berli Jucker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERLI JUCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,36 THB
Last Close Price 33,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aswin Techajareonvikul President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Supakit Assavachai Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Vice Chairman
Prasert Maekwatana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLI JUCKER-3.60%4 479
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.64%142 330
SIEMENS AG10.38%125 685
3M COMPANY4.94%105 971
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY2.69%97 147
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-3.23%62 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ