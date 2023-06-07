Berli Jucker : Sustainability Report 2022

2022, represents a remarkable year for Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (hereafter "BJC"), as we continue to operate the recovering global economy, after the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) over the past two years, gradually returning our operations to normal. However, 2022 came with its own challenges, presenting BJC with a whole new set of new risks and opportunities to navigate, from the extensive impacts of the Russian-Ukrain war, sending lasting effect across the supply chain, impacting the availability and accessibility of critical raw material ingredients such as wheat, used in the production of basic commodities, increasing energy price, electricity and palm oil, to the continued rapid development of new technologies, which has dramatically shifted customer/consumer's behaviors, all of which, related and contributes to the global issue of climate change, solidifying its position as a top priority for BJC. To remediate these new global challenges across the value chain, BJC retains our pledge to elevate the quality of life for all customers/consumers and attain the most positive outcome for all relevant stakeholders. This includes continued integration, identiﬁcation, development, and implementation of sustainability, in compliance with the "B.J.C." corporate wide sustainability approach, taking into consideration Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), including human rights in all decision-making, allowing BJC to successfully adapt to all risks and opportunities.

These efforts have been integrated into BJC's pledge to go 'Above and Beyond' the expectations of all relevant stakeholders in all aspects of operations. Conducted through the updated corporate-wide vision, mission & strategic direction 2022-2026, which include commitment to serve customers' personal needs based on customer-centric and data-driven culture, to deliver quality goods and services through innovative solutions, and to strive for sustainable prosperity to all stake- holders. These missions have been integrated into the ﬁve core supply chains, resulted in the continued development and implementation of sustainability related projects and initiatives, contributing towards BJC's vision to be your trusted partner for a sustainable better living. Over the past year, BJC continued to implement and achieve diverse sustainability related milestones, including the establishment of the corporate commitment to be Net Zero by the year 2050, achieved through the 1 + 5 Strategy (1 build, 5 reduce), which aims to increase the number of trees planted, reduce the emissions of scope 1&2 emissions, reduce the use of non-renewable energy, reduce water consumption, reduce the generation of food waste and reduce the use of packaging (weight) by the year 2050. This commitment was publicly announced at the Sustainability Expo 2022 (SX2022), where BJC participated with our own booth under the theme "Highway to Net Zero" to promote our sustainability commitment over the next 10 years.