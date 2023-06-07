Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Berli Jucker
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER

(BJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-06-05
36.00 THB   -2.70%
06:32aBerli Jucker : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
05/10Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
02/22Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berli Jucker : Sustainability Report 2022

06/07/2023 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTENTS

1 CEO Message

4 Sustainability Awards

  1. Company Vision, Mission, Goals
  1. Organization Overview

13 Corporate Governance

ECONOMIC

  1. Product Safety & Quality
  1. Supply Chain Management
  1. Technology & Innovation
  1. Data & Cybersecurity Privacy Protection

ENVIRONMENT

81 Climate Strategy

  1. Energy Management
  1. Sustainable Packaging

SOCIAL

129 Employee Management

  1. Human Rights, Diversity, & Inclusion
  1. Community Development

APPENDIX

176 About this Report

180 BJC Sustainable Development

  1. Sustainability Performance Data Breakdown 2022
  1. GRI Content Index

209 Assurance Statement

CEO Message

Sustainability Awards

Company Vision, Mission, Goals

Organization Overview

Corporate Governance

Economic

Environment

Social

Appendix

MESSAGE

FROM THE CEO

GRI 2-22

We are responsible

to pass on to the

next generations

a clean, healthy and sustainable

world.

CEO Message

Sustainability Awards

Company Vision, Mission, Goals

Organization Overview

Corporate Governance

Economic

Environment

Social

Appendix

2022, represents a remarkable year for Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (hereafter "BJC"), as we continue to operate the recovering global economy, after the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) over the past two years, gradually returning our operations to normal. However, 2022 came with its own challenges, presenting BJC with a whole new set of new risks and opportunities to navigate, from the extensive impacts of the Russian-Ukrain war, sending lasting effect across the supply chain, impacting the availability and accessibility of critical raw material ingredients such as wheat, used in the production of basic commodities, increasing energy price, electricity and palm oil, to the continued rapid development of new technologies, which has dramatically shifted customer/consumer's behaviors, all of which, related and contributes to the global issue of climate change, solidifying its position as a top priority for BJC. To remediate these new global challenges across the value chain, BJC retains our pledge to elevate the quality of life for all customers/consumers and attain the most positive outcome for all relevant stakeholders. This includes continued integration, identiﬁcation, development, and implementation of sustainability, in compliance with the "B.J.C." corporate wide sustainability approach, taking into consideration Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), including human rights in all decision-making, allowing BJC to successfully adapt to all risks and opportunities.

These efforts have been integrated into BJC's pledge to go 'Above and Beyond' the expectations of all relevant stakeholders in all aspects of operations. Conducted through the updated corporate-wide vision, mission & strategic direction 2022-2026, which include commitment to serve customers' personal needs based on customer-centric and data-driven culture, to deliver quality goods and services through innovative solutions, and to strive for sustainable prosperity to all stake- holders. These missions have been integrated into the ﬁve core supply chains, resulted in the continued development and implementation of sustainability related projects and initiatives, contributing towards BJC's vision to be your trusted partner for a sustainable better living. Over the past year, BJC continued to implement and achieve diverse sustainability related milestones, including the establishment of the corporate commitment to be Net Zero by the year 2050, achieved through the 1 + 5 Strategy (1 build, 5 reduce), which aims to increase the number of trees planted, reduce the emissions of scope 1&2 emissions, reduce the use of non-renewable energy, reduce water consumption, reduce the generation of food waste and reduce the use of packaging (weight) by the year 2050. This commitment was publicly announced at the Sustainability Expo 2022 (SX2022), where BJC participated with our own booth under the theme "Highway to Net Zero" to promote our sustainability commitment over the next 10 years.

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Sustainability Report 2022

2

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BERLI JUCKER
06:32aBerli Jucker : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
05/10Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
02/22Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2022Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022Berli Jucker Public : Payment of Interim Dividend for Year 2022
PU
2022Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Announce Interim Dividend, Payable on September 8, ..
CI
2022Berli Jucker Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F5..
PU
2022Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
2022Berli Jucker Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 1 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
2022Berli Jucker Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants is..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 160 B 4 603 M 4 603 M
Net income 2023 6 093 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2023 140 B 4 031 M 4 031 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 144 B 4 144 M 4 144 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart BERLI JUCKER
Duration : Period :
Berli Jucker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERLI JUCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,00 THB
Average target price 41,45 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aswin Techajareonvikul Director
Anchalee Rimviriyasab Chief Financial Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Kamonwan Sivaraksa Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance Division
Prasit Kovilaikool Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERLI JUCKER2.13%4 144
WESFARMERS LIMITED3.99%36 108
FIVE BELOW, INC.8.62%10 694
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.92%8 355
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.76.91%7 142
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-15.68%6 756
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer