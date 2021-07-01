Berli Jucker : Disposition of shares in Subsidiary to Connected Person

CGD 008/2021

1 July 2021

Subject: Disposition of shares in Subsidiary to Connected Person

With reference to the information disclosure of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") disclosed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Joint Venture in New Business by a subsidiary dated 14 December 2016. The Company would like to inform that Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited ("Big C") passed the resolution to approve the disposition of ordinary shares in Big C Services Company Limited ("BCS") to Capital Service Holding Company Limited ("CSH"), the joint venture partner in Joint-Venture company that Big C has invested carrying out the non-life and life insurance businesses according to the joint venture agreement. This transaction is considered as a connected transaction according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") Re: Disclosure of Information of Listed Company Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (2003), and the acquisition and disposition of assets transaction according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor 20/2551 Re: the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Re: Disclosure of Information concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets of Listed Companies B.E. 2547 (2004), details as follows:

Date of Transaction 1 st day of July 2021 Connected Parties

Seller: Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited ("Big C") Buyer: Capital Service Holding Company Limited ("CSH")

3. Relationship between Parties

Big C: a subsidiary of which its shares are 99.96% owned by the Company CSH: TCCL has the same major shareholder and controlling person as the Company (TCC Group)

4. Description of the Transaction Nature of the asset

Big C will offer to sell to 10,801,656 shares of all ordinary shares held in BCS or equivalent to 68.80% of BCS's total issued and sold shares at the total purchasing price of Baht 1, to CSH. As a result, BCS will no longer be a subsidiary of the Company. The company's shareholding structure before and after the share purchase is as follows: