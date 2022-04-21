Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
35.25 THB   -0.70%
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)
PU
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Reports on Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for year 2022
PU
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 8 DWs issued by KKPS
PU
Berli Jucker Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:34:30
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)
Symbol
BJC
Source
BJC
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 21-Apr-2022

Exercised securities





Other Convertible Securities

   Common shares
      Convertible Securities trading     : BJC-WA5
symbol
      Name of convertible securities     : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary  
Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees
  of the Company No. 5 (48th exercising right)
      Number of converted convertible    : 0
securities (units)
      Number of non converted            : 7,526,600
convertible securities (units)
      Ratio (convertible securities :    : 1 : 1
shares):
      Conversion Price (baht/share)      : 36.00
      Exercise Date                      : From 31-Mar-2022
      Number of shares derived from      : 0
conversion (shares)
      Number of remaining shares         : 7,526,600
reserved (shares)
      ______________________________________________________________________

      Convertible Securities trading     : BJC-WA6
symbol
      Name of convertible securities     : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary  
Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees
  of the Company No. 6 (27th exercising right)
      Number of converted convertible    : 0
securities (units)
      Number of non converted            : 14,001,000
convertible securities (units)
      Ratio (convertible securities :    : 1 : 1
shares):
      Conversion Price (baht/share)      : 57.13
      Exercise Date                      : From 31-Mar-2022
      Number of shares derived from      : 0
conversion (shares)
      Number of remaining shares         : 14,001,000
reserved (shares)
      ______________________________________________________________________

      Convertible Securities trading     : BJC-WA7
symbol
      Name of convertible securities     : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary  
Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees
   of the Company No. 7 (22th exercising right)
      Number of converted convertible    : 0
securities (units)
      Number of non converted            : 8,540,000
convertible securities (units)
      Ratio (convertible securities :    : 1 : 1
shares):
      Conversion Price (baht/share)      : 50.50
      Exercise Date                      : From 31-Mar-2022
      Number of shares derived from      : 0
conversion (shares)
      Number of remaining shares         : 8,540,000
reserved (shares)

Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab
company
Position                                 : Director

Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul
Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
