Berli Jucker Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)

Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 21-Apr-2022 Exercised securities Other Convertible Securities Common shares Convertible Securities trading : BJC-WA5 symbol Name of convertible securities : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (48th exercising right) Number of converted convertible : 0 securities (units) Number of non converted : 7,526,600 convertible securities (units) Ratio (convertible securities : : 1 : 1 shares): Conversion Price (baht/share) : 36.00 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 0 conversion (shares) Number of remaining shares : 7,526,600 reserved (shares) ______________________________________________________________________ Convertible Securities trading : BJC-WA6 symbol Name of convertible securities : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 6 (27th exercising right) Number of converted convertible : 0 securities (units) Number of non converted : 14,001,000 convertible securities (units) Ratio (convertible securities : : 1 : 1 shares): Conversion Price (baht/share) : 57.13 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 0 conversion (shares) Number of remaining shares : 14,001,000 reserved (shares) ______________________________________________________________________ Convertible Securities trading : BJC-WA7 symbol Name of convertible securities : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 7 (22th exercising right) Number of converted convertible : 0 securities (units) Number of non converted : 8,540,000 convertible securities (units) Ratio (convertible securities : : 1 : 1 shares): Conversion Price (baht/share) : 50.50 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 0 conversion (shares) Number of remaining shares : 8,540,000 reserved (shares) Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab company Position : Director Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul Director