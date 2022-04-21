Berli Jucker Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)
04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
21 Apr 2022 18:34:30
Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)
BJC
BJC
Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 21-Apr-2022
Exercised securities
Other Convertible Securities
Common shares
Convertible Securities trading : BJC-WA5
symbol
Name of convertible securities : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary
Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees
of the Company No. 5 (48th exercising right)
Number of converted convertible : 0
securities (units)
Number of non converted : 7,526,600
convertible securities (units)
Ratio (convertible securities : : 1 : 1
shares):
Conversion Price (baht/share) : 36.00
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 0
conversion (shares)
Number of remaining shares : 7,526,600
reserved (shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Convertible Securities trading : BJC-WA6
symbol
Name of convertible securities : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary
Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees
of the Company No. 6 (27th exercising right)
Number of converted convertible : 0
securities (units)
Number of non converted : 14,001,000
convertible securities (units)
Ratio (convertible securities : : 1 : 1
shares):
Conversion Price (baht/share) : 57.13
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 0
conversion (shares)
Number of remaining shares : 14,001,000
reserved (shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Convertible Securities trading : BJC-WA7
symbol
Name of convertible securities : Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary
Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees
of the Company No. 7 (22th exercising right)
Number of converted convertible : 0
securities (units)
Number of non converted : 8,540,000
convertible securities (units)
Ratio (convertible securities : : 1 : 1
shares):
Conversion Price (baht/share) : 50.50
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 0
conversion (shares)
Number of remaining shares : 8,540,000
reserved (shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab
company
Position : Director
Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul
Director
______________________________________________________________________
