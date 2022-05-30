Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-26
35.25 THB   -0.70%
11:49aBERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 67 Derivative warrants issued by BLS
PU
04/21BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F53-5)
PU
04/21BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Reports on Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berli Jucker Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 67 Derivative warrants issued by BLS

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 67 Derivative warrants issued by BLS

AEON01C2205X, AMAT01C2205A, BANP01C2205A, BANP01C2205X, BCP01C2205A, BEM01C2205A, BGRI01C2205X, BH01C2205X, BJC01C2205X, BTS01C2205A, CHG01C2205A, CPAL01C2205A, CPF01C2205X, CPN01C2205A, CRC01C2205A, DELT01P2205A, DTAC01C2205A, EA01C2205A, EA01C2205X, EA01P2205A, ESSO01C2205X, GLOB01C2205A, GPSC01C2205A, GPSC01C2205B, GPSC01C2205X, GPSC01P2205A, GUNK01C2205A, GUNK01C2205X, GUNK01P2205A, GUNK01P2205X, HANA01C2205A, HANA01C2205B, HANA01C2205X, HANA01P2205A, IRPC01C2205A, JMAR01C2205A, JMAR01C2205X, JMAR01P2205X, KCE01C2205A, KCE01C2205B, KCE01C2205X, KCE01P2205A, KEX01C2205A, KEX01P2205A, KTB01C2205X, MEGA01C2205A, MINT01P2205A, OR01C2205X, PTG01C2205A, PTL01C2205A, PTT01C2205A, PTT01C2205X, PTT01P2205A, PTTE01P2205A, QH01C2205X, RCL01C2205A, RCL01P2205A, RS01C2205A, SCGP01C2205A, SING01C2205A, STAR01C2205A, STEC01C2205X, TASC01C2205X, TIDL01C2205A, TIDL01P2205A, VGI01C2205A, WHA01C2205A

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

30-May-2022

Maturity date

02-Jun-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

AEON01C2205X

0.04877

191.50

264.151

0.00

AMAT01C2205A

0.35430

20.10

28.117

0.00

BANP01C2205A

0.22284

12.10

13.104

0.00

BANP01C2205X

0.29960

12.10

14.473

0.00

BCP01C2205A

0.10481

32.00

33.656

0.00

BEM01C2205A

0.49118

9.10

10.996

0.00

BGRI01C2205X

0.12393

34.50

50.328

0.00

BH01C2205X

0.05869

172.00

187.195

0.00

BJC01C2205X

0.11603

35.75

44.079

0.00

BTS01C2205A

0.69474

8.80

12.299

0.00

CHG01C2205A

1.63690

3.62

4.715

0.00

CPAL01C2205A

0.12935

65.75

73.074

0.00

CPF01C2205X

0.33303

26.00

30.432

0.00

CPN01C2205A

0.13109

63.00

73.956

0.00

CRC01C2205A

0.12916

37.50

45.896

0.00

DELT01P2205A

0.01072

340.00

227.055

0.00

DTAC01C2205A

0.12951

43.00

61.363

0.00

EA01C2205A

0.11562

89.50

148.476

0.00

EA01C2205X

0.06432

89.50

149.97

0.00

EA01P2205A

0.19006

89.50

61.533

0.00

ESSO01C2205X

0.59347

9.90

10.10

0.00

GLOB01C2205A

0.33523

21.00

25.562

0.00

GPSC01C2205A

0.09587

67.25

98.182

0.00

GPSC01C2205B

0.11753

67.25

116.93

0.00

GPSC01C2205X

0.14071

67.25

109.036

0.00

GPSC01P2205A

0.22217

67.25

57.478

0.00

GUNK01C2205A

0.41165

5.70

7.095

0.00

GUNK01C2205X

0.57382

5.70

7.29

0.00

GUNK01P2205A

1.9959

5.70

3.073

0.00

GUNK01P2205X

1.09774

5.70

4.364

0.00

HANA01C2205A

0.08966

47.00

103.733

0.00

HANA01C2205B

0.10530

47.00

94.68

0.00

HANA01C2205X

0.16216

47.00

124.283

0.00

HANA01P2205A

0.23077

47.00

50.888

0.8972

IRPC01C2205A

1.51881

3.40

4.871

0.00

JMAR01C2205A

0.08926

60.75

73.969

0.00

JMAR01C2205X

0.13221

60.75

84.29

0.00

JMAR01P2205X

0.23130

60.75

35.633

0.00

KCE01C2205A

0.09744

66.25

116.641

0.00

KCE01C2205B

0.09611

66.25

100.40

0.00

KCE01C2205X

0.14262

66.25

134.851

0.00

KCE01P2205A

0.25113

66.25

48.231

0.00

KEX01C2205A

0.14038

22.80

40.00

0.00

KEX01P2205A

0.17917

22.80

22.50

0.00

KTB01C2205X

0.31541

15.10

16.175

0.00

MEGA01C2205A

0.11842

52.50

66.101

0.00

MINT01P2205A

0.21973

34.75

19.50

0.00

OR01C2205X

0.10085

27.25

32.265

0.00

PTG01C2205A

0.27984

14.60

19.041

0.00

PTL01C2205A

0.10853

24.60

34.937

0.00

PTT01C2205A

0.10589

38.00

44.829

0.00

PTT01C2205X

0.14015

38.00

46.544

0.00

PTT01P2205A

0.25227

38.00

27.926

0.00

PTTE01P2205A

0.09677

165.50

87.489

0.00

QH01C2205X

1.47551

2.26

2.889

0.00

RCL01C2205A

0.10983

44.50

63.49

0.00

RCL01P2205A

0.31147

44.50

30.334

0.00

RS01C2205A

0.28646

15.90

28.423

0.00

SCGP01C2205A

0.12289

56.75

88.903

0.00

SING01C2205A

0.10476

52.75

70.571

0.00

STAR01C2205A

1.31836

4.90

6.75

0.00

STEC01C2205X

0.27408

13.10

18.449

0.00

TASC01C2205X

0.31592

16.60

24.624

0.00

TIDL01C2205A

0.12744

33.75

42.64

0.00

TIDL01P2205A

0.21184

33.75

26.276

0.00

VGI01C2205A

0.59989

5.15

8.56

0.00

WHA01C2205A

1.44867

3.22

4.535

0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Bannarong Pichyakorn)

Senior Managing Director of Sales & Trading Business

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
11:49aBERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 67 Derivative warrants i..
PU
04/21BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F5..
PU
04/21BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Reports on Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders..
PU
04/15Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/12BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 8 DWs iss..
PU
04/07BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Disclosing the information and supporting documents for the Annual G..
PU
03/31BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F5..
PU
02/23BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA5 BJC-WA6 BJC-WA7 (F5..
PU
02/23BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Report on response from minority shareholders on proposing questions..
PU
02/23BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Fixing date and agendas for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders f..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 4 581 M 4 581 M
Net income 2022 5 172 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2022 150 B 4 398 M 4 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 143 B 4 199 M 4 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 35,75 THB
Average target price 39,18 THB
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aswin Techajareonvikul Director
Anchalee Rimviriyasab Chief Financial Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Kamonwan Sivaraksa Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance Division
Prasit Kovilaikool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.71%4 141
WESFARMERS LIMITED-21.20%37 913
FIVE BELOW, INC.-33.21%7 670
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.47%7 443
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED15.63%6 540
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-44.60%5 649