Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFV   DE0005221303

BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG

(BFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/01/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2021 / 13:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: H.T.B. Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Holger und Max
Last name(s): Timm
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG

b) LEI
529900P0K9DSQNQL9L23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005221303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 EUR 900000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.00 EUR 900000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG
Kurfürstendamm 119
10711 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.effektengesellschaft.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69384  01.07.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG
07:06aDGAP-DD  : Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG english
DJ
07:06aBERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
2020BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
2020BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2020 58,3 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net Debt 2020 0,30 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,02x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 1 177 M 1 396 M 1 395 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG
Duration : Period :
Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Holger Timm Chairman-Management Board
Jörg Franke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andre Dujardin Member-Supervisory Board
Frank-Uwe Fricke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catherine Hughes Investor & Public Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG63.74%1 428
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED12.96%40 829
NATIXIS43.42%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.18.99%13 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.39.02%7 960
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.40%5 847