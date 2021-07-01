|
Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.07.2021 / 13:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|H.T.B. Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Holger und Max
|Last name(s):
|Timm
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005221303
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|90.00 EUR
|900000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|90.00 EUR
|900000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG
|
|Kurfürstendamm 119
|
|10711 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.effektengesellschaft.de
|
69384 01.07.2021
|
|All news about BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
268 M
317 M
317 M
|Net income 2020
|
58,3 M
69,1 M
69,1 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
0,30 M
0,35 M
0,35 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|9,02x
|Yield 2020
|1,87%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 177 M
1 396 M
1 395 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|3,38x
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,70x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|98,6%
|
|Chart BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT AG
|
|
