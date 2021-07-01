DGAP-DD : Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
01.07.2021 / 13:02
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: H.T.B. Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Holger und Max
Last name(s): Timm
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG
b) LEI
529900P0K9DSQNQL9L23
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005221303
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 EUR 900000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.00 EUR 900000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG
Kurfürstendamm 119
10711 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.effektengesellschaft.de
69384 01.07.2021
