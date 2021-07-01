DGAP-DD : Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.07.2021 / 13:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: H.T.B. Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Holger und Max Last name(s): Timm Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG b) LEI 529900P0K9DSQNQL9L23 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005221303 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 90.00 EUR 900000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 90.00 EUR 900000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-30; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

