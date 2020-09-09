Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Bermaz Auto    BAUTO   MYL5248OO009

BERMAZ AUTO

(BAUTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/08
1.47 MYR   +4.26%
05:15aBERMAZ AUTO : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
PU
06/05BERMAZ AUTO : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bermaz Auto : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:15am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Bermaz Auto Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERMAZ AUTO
05:15aBERMAZ AUTO : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES ..
PU
06/05BERMAZ AUTO : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 064 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2021 152 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net cash 2021 334 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 5,62%
Capitalization 1 708 M 410 M 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 683
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart BERMAZ AUTO
Duration : Period :
Bermaz Auto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERMAZ AUTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,70 MYR
Last Close Price 1,47 MYR
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Chuan Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choon San Yeoh Executive Chairman
Boon Kian Chong Chief Financial Officer
Chuen Wah Foo Head-Information Technology & Dealer Development
Chen Peng Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERMAZ AUTO-30.00%410
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED46.71%13 717
AUTONATION, INC.15.42%4 895
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-3.90%3 877
INCHCAPE PLC-33.40%2 405
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED23.66%2 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group