Mise à disposition du rapport semestriel 2023 Bernard Loiseau SA

28 Sep 2023 19:01 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

LOISEAU S.A.(BERNARD)

Mise a disposition du rapport semestriel 2023

Source

BERNARD LOISEAU

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

BERNARD LOISEAU

ISIN

FR0000066961

Symbol

ALDBL

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bernard Loiseau SA published this content on 28 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 17:42:15 UTC.