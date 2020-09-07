Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Beroni Group Limited    BNIG.F   AU000000BTG8

BERONI GROUP LIMITED

(BNIG.F)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/02
2.15 USD   +3.37%
09/07Beroni Group Limited Receives COVID-19 Test Kits Commercial Order
AW
09/07BERONI GROUP LIMITED (NSX : BTG) Receives COVID-19 Test Kits Commercial Order
AQ
Beroni Group Limited Receives COVID-19 Test Kits Commercial Order

09/07/2020 | 11:35pm EDT
Receives COVID-19 Test Kits Commercial Order

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group (OTCQX:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announced that it received the first commercial order for its proprietarily developed SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kit from Forsitech Inc. ("Forsitech"), a pharmaceutical trading company based in Japan.

According to the contract, Beroni shall arrange production schedule within 2 business days upon receiving the full payment from Forsitech for the ordered number of detection kits. As of the date of this announcement, Beroni has received full payment for this order and production schedule is set in motion. As of September 7, 2020, Japan has reported 71,856 COVID-19 cases according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan. The collaboration between Beroni and Forsitech provides a COVID-19 detecting solution for clinics, employers, schools, and others to seek a safer reopening. Additional purchase orders currently under negotiation and discussions with certain other parties could further increase the supply of these important tests in the near term.

Based on membrane immunoassay with colloidal gold, Beroni's SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kit is an in vitro diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in capillary "fingerstick" whole blood, venous whole blood, plasma (EDTA, citrate), and serum samples. The detection kit has received CE-IVD certification with a CE mark. Beroni has previously sold its detection kits to a UK buyer.

"Widespread testing for COVID-19 disease is absolutely critical for saving lives and reopening the economy. Our antibody detection kits can get the result within 10 minutes with only a small quantity of blood from fingertips. It offers an effective and convenient solution for various medical institutions to identify infected people, as well as for back-to-work or back-to-school testing," said Jacky Zhang, Chairman, and CEO of Beroni Group. "We are committed to provide more rapid test kits into the marketplace to help contain the community-spread of the COVID-19 virus."



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:

Beroni Group Limited


© ABN Newswire 2020
