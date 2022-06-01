Log in
Beroni Group's Enhanced COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit Received CE Certification

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK and SYDNEY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni”), an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that it has received notification from its European Authorized Representative, CMC Medical Devices & Drugs SL, that its latest enhanced COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit - Colloidal Gold Method (“Rapid Test Kit”) has complied with the applicable essential requirements of the council directive 98/79/EEC in vitro diagnostics as amended.

Since its launch in 2020, the Rapid Test Kit has been further optimized and upgraded with greatly improved performance indicators. The enhanced Rapid Test Kit is not only simple and convenient to use but also is further improved with faster detection time and higher level of accuracy.

“We are pleased to receive the CE certification for our enhanced test kit as a recognition of the product’s quality and standard. It has always been our strategy to keep improving our products to deliver maximum value and benefits to our customers. We are in the process of applying for regulatory approval for distribution of this test kit to other markets as well,” said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact us at:
Tel: +61 2 9159 1827
Email: enquiry@beronigroup.com
Website: www.beronigroup.com  

 


