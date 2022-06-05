Beroni : Clarification of Revision to Share Option Terms

Schedule 2 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 2 May 2022 and Schedule 3 of the Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 13 May 2022 should read as per the following:

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

