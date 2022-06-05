Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Beroni Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTG   AU000000BTG8

BERONI GROUP LIMITED

(BTG)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  03-11
1.250 AUD   -10.71%
06/05BERONI : Clarification of Revision to Share Option Terms
PU
06/01Beroni Group Limited Announces That It Has Received Notification from Its European Authorized Representative
CI
05/31Beroni Group Limited Antigen Rapid Test Kit Received CE Certification
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beroni : Clarification of Revision to Share Option Terms

06/05/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clarification of Revision to Share Option Terms

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, June 6, 2022 -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) ("Beroni"), an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, advised that on 31 May 2022 it has received shareholder approval to make the following amendments to its unlisted options:

  1. a change in the exercise price of the Listing Milestone Options from US$2.00 to US$1.25. A total of 4,250,000 Director options are affected by this change. A total of 2,165,000 Employee options are affected by this change;
  2. a change in the exercise price of the Revenue Milestone #1 (2021-2023) Options from US$2.00 to US$1.25 and a change in the vesting condition from revenue of US$3,000,000 to revenue of US$2,000,000. A total of 2,200,000 Director options are affected by this change. A total of 1,357,500 Employee options are affected by this change;
  3. a change in the exercise price of the Revenue Milestone #2 (2021-2023) Options from US$2.50 to US$1.75 and a change in the vesting condition from revenue of US$5,000,000 to revenue of US$3,000,000. A total of 2,200,000 Director options are affected by this change. A total of 1,357,500 Employee options are affected by this change;
  4. a change in the exercise price of the Revenue Milestone #3 (2021-2023) Options from US$3.00 to US$2.25 and a change in the vesting condition from revenue of US$7,000,000 to revenue of US$4,000,000. A total of 2,200,000 Director options are affected by this change. A total of 1,357,500 Employee options are affected by this change;
  5. a change in the exercise price of the Clinical Trial Milestone (2021-2023) Options from US$2.00 to US$1.5 and no change in the vesting condition. A total of 2,400,000 Director options are affected by this change. A total of 1,865,000 Employee options are affected by this change; and
  6. an extension of the expiry date of the Director and Employee Options by 12 months to 30 June 2025. A total of 21,352,500 options are affected by this change.

Schedule 2 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 2 May 2022 and Schedule 3 of the Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 13 May 2022 should read as per the following:

S C H E D U L E 2 : PR O P O S E D A M E N D E D EX E R C I S E PR I C E S A N D V E S T I N G C O N D I T I O N S O F D I R E C T OR O P T I O N S

( P E R F O R M A NC E M I L E S T O N E S )

Listing Milestone

Revenue Milestone # 1 (2021 - 2024)

Revenue Milestone #2 (2021 - 2024)

Revenue Milestone # 3 (2021 - 2024)

Clinical Trial Milestone (2021-2024)

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

Director

Shares1

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

One clinical

Boqing

trial

(Jacky)

Listing on

progresses to

Zhang

2,000,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

1,000,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

1,000,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

1,000,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

1,000,000

US$1.5

next phase

One clinical

trial

Yap Ting

Listing on

progresses to

(Peter) Wong

1,000,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

500,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

500,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

500,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

500,000

US$1.5

next phase

One clinical

trial

Listing on

progresses to

Hai Huang

500,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

250,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

250,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

250,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

250,000

US$1.5

next phase

One clinical

trial

Listing on

progresses to

Libing Guo

300,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

150,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

150,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

150,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

200,000

US$1.5

next phase

One clinical

trial

Listing on

progresses to

Zhinan Yin

150,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

100,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

100,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

100,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

150,000

US$1.5

next phase

1 Upon exercise of options

One clinical

trial

Richard

Listing on

progresses to

Buchta

150,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

100,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

100,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

100,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

150,000

US$1.5

next phase

One clinical

Chen Chik

trial

(Nicholas)

Listing on

progresses to

Ong

150,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

100,000

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

100,000

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

100,000

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

150,000

US$1.5

next phase

Total

4,250,000

2,200,000

2,200,000

2,200,000

2,400,000

S C H E D U L E 3 : PR O P O S E D A M E N D E D EX E R C I S E PR I C E S A N D V E S T I N G C O N D I T I O N S O F E M P L OY E E O P T I O N S

( P E R F O R M A NC E M I L E S T O N E S )

Listing Milestone

Revenue Milestone # 1 (2021 - 2024)

Revenue Milestone #2 (2021 - 2024)

Revenue Milestone # 3 (2021 - 2024)

Clinical Trial Milestone (2021-2024)

No. of

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

No of

Exercise

Vesting

Employees

Shares2

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

Shares

Price

Condition

One clinical

trial

Listing on

progresses to

30

2,165,000

US$1.25

Nasdaq

1,357,500

US$1.25

US$2,000,000

1,357,500

US$1.75

US$3,000,000

1,357,500

US$2.25

US$4,000,000

1,865,000

US$1.5

next phase

2 Upon exercise of options

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "intend", "believe", "potential" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company's competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact us at:

Tel: +61 2 9159 1827

Email: enquiry@beronigroup.com

Website: www.beronigroup.com

Disclaimer

Beroni Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERONI GROUP LIMITED
06/05BERONI : Clarification of Revision to Share Option Terms
PU
06/01Beroni Group Limited Announces That It Has Received Notification from Its European Auth..
CI
05/31Beroni Group Limited Antigen Rapid Test Kit Received CE Certification
AW
05/31BERONI GROUP LIMITED (NSX : BTG) Antigen Rapid Test Kit Received CE Certification
AQ
05/02BERONI : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/04BERONI : 2021 Annual Financial Report
PU
04/02Beroni Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31BERONI : Initial Director's Interest Notice - John Chiplin
PU
03/31BERONI : Appointment of Dr. John Chiplin to Board of Directors
PU
03/31Beroni Group Announces Appointment of Dr. John Chiplin to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Chart BERONI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beroni Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Bo Qing Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yap Ting Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Li Bing Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Nan Yin Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Chik Ong Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERONI GROUP LIMITED0.00%72
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.13%464 232
PFIZER, INC.-9.91%298 500
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.40%272 113
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.21%271 533
ABBVIE INC.8.69%260 066