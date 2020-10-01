Log in
Berry Corporation

BERRY CORPORATION

(BRY)
  Report
Press Releases 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Third Quarter 2020 Results November 3; Hold Conference Call November 4

10/01/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.

Berry will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date:Wednesday, November 4, 2020 
Live Call Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in:877-491-5169 from the U.S.
 720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode:2295589
  

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates:Through Wednesday, November 18, 2020 
Replay Dial-in:855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
 404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode:2295589
  

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.

About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

Contact:
Berry Corporation (bry)
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
