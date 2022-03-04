Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Berry Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRY   US08579X1019

BERRY CORPORATION

(BRY)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
10.35 USD   +3.71%
05:29pBERRY : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02/24Exxon Mobil Completes Initial Sale of Certified Circular Polymers
MT
02/23BERRY : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berry : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

03/04/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOCUSED

  1. Responsible California Energy Partner

February 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Scan with

phone camera

to browse to IR Reports Page

bry.com

ir@bry.com 661-616-3811

Disclaimer

The information in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this document that address plans, activities, events, objectives, goals, strategies, or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding the Company's financial position; liquidity; cash flows; anticipated financial and operating results; capital program and development and production plans; operations and business strategy; potential acquisition and other strategic opportunities; reserves; hedging activities; capital expenditures, shareholder returns and the return of capital (including about the Company's new shareholder return model); payment of or improvement of future dividends; future repurchases of stock or debt; capital investments and other guidance are forward-looking statements. You can typically identify fo rward-looking statements by words such as aim, anticipate, achievable, believe, budget, continue, could, effort, estimate, expect, forecast, goal, guidance, intend, likely, may, might, objective, outlook, plan, potential, predict, project, seek, should, target, will or would and other similar words that reflect the prospective nature of events or outcomes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. Therefore, such fo rward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could materially and adversely affect our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, cash flows, shareholder returns and future prospects. Additionally, Berry cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to, among other risks and uncertainties, those incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of oil and natural gas, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Berry's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility; legislative and regulatory actions that may prevent, delay or otherwise restrict our ability to drill, develop and produce our assets, including regulatory approval and permitting requirements; legislative and regulatory initiatives in California or our other areas of operation addressing climate change or other environmental, health and safety concerns; investment in and development of competing or alternative energy sources; drilling and other operating risks; uncertainties inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production;, cash flow and access to capital; the timing and funding of development expenditures; environmental risks; effects of hedging arrangements; potential shut-ins of production due to lack of downstream demand or storage capacity; the impact and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on demand and pricing levels; and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation include management's projections of certain key operating and financial metrics. Material assumptions include a consistent and stable regulatory environment; the timely issuance of permits and approvals required to conduct our operations; access to and availability of drilling and completion equipment and other resources necessary for drilling, completing and operating wells; av ailability of capital; and access to transport and sell oil and natural gas p roduct to available markets. While Berry believes that these assumptions are reasonable in light of management's current expectations concerning future events, the estimates underlying these assumptions are inherently uncertain and speculative and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in this disclaimer. While Berry currently expects that its actual results will be within the ranges and guidance provided in this presentation, there will be differences between actual and projected results, and actual results may be materially greater or less than those contained in these projections.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us via our website, or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This presentation has been prepared by Berry and includes market data and other statistical information from sources believed by it to be reliable, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Some data is also based on Berry's good faith estimates, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the independent sources described above. Although Berry believes these sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the information and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness.

Proved Reserves and PV-10 based on year end reserves and SEC pricing of $69.47 Brent and $3.64 Henry Hub as of December 31, 2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

Please see https://ir.berrypetroleum.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaapfor non-GAAP reconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information.

February 2022

1

Our Long-Term Strategy

Operate within

Return

meaningful

Levered Free

capital to

Cash Flow1

shareholders

Maintain low

Focus on

leverage

attractive

profile

organic and

strategic

growth

1 Levered Free Cash Flow = Adjusted EBITDA - (Capex + Interest Expense + Fixed Dividends)

Please see https://ir.berrypetroleum.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaapfor non-GAAP reconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information.

February 2022

2

Operate Within Levered Free Cash Flow

• We have generated positive Levered Free Cash Flow1 since our IPO in 2018.

• We will continue to operate within Levered Free Cash Flow, which is a core principle of our Financial Policy.

• We maintain an active hedging program to opportunistically lock-in

206

cash flows.2 Our hedging strategy has provided a positive benefit to

shareholder value over time.

124

Levered Free Cash Flow since IPO

$millions

34

31

17

2018

2019

2020

2021

Cumulative

(from July)

since IPO

1. Levered Free Cash Flow = Adjusted EBITDA- (Capex + Interest Expense + Fixed Dividends)

Please see https://ir.berrypetroleum.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaap for non-GAAPreconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information. 2. Our credit facility also has hedging requirements that we must satisfy.

February 2022

3

Return Meaningful

Capital to Shareholders

  • Since going public in July 2018 we have returned approximately $82 million to shareholders through our fixed dividend.1
  • Additionally, we have returned over $52 million to shareholders through share repurchases.
  • Current unhedged commodity prices have improved our expected cash flow, of which a large portion will be returned to shareholders.

Fixed Dividends & Share Repurchases since IPO

$millions

134

Cash Returns

52

85

Share Repurchases

46

82

21

39

10

18

4

2

17

16

2018

2019

2020

2021

Cumulative

2022E

since IPO

Expected Cash

In 2022, expect cash returns to shareholders totaling ~$150 million3

Returns to

Shareholders 2

1. We temporarily suspended our fixed dividing in 2020 due to COVID-19 global pandemic The fixed dividend was reinstated in Q1 2021.

2 Discretionary Free Cash Flow = Cash Flow fromOperations less fixed dividends and the capital needed to hold production flat for approximat ely $125mm/yr 3. Based on the current strip and public guidance given February 22, 2022, and includes fixed dividend

February 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Berry Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERRY CORPORATION
05:29pBERRY : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02/24Exxon Mobil Completes Initial Sale of Certified Circular Polymers
MT
02/23BERRY : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02/23Marathon Gold Details Preliminary Drill Results at Marathon, Leprechaun Deposits
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Berry Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23BERRY : bry) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides 2022 Ou..
PU
02/23Berry Corporation Announces Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/23Berry Corporation Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/22BERRY PETROLEUM : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22Earnings Flash (BRY) BERRY CORPORATION (BRY) Posts Q4 Revenue $208.1M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERRY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 501 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -63,4x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 828 M 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 347
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart BERRY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Berry Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,98 $
Average target price 12,71 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Trem Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Fernando Araujo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent S. Buckley Independent Director
Anne L. Mariucci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY CORPORATION18.53%798
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.13.72%4 725
PAREX RESOURCES INC.26.24%2 564
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.15.85%2 274
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION67.23%833
SURGE ENERGY INC.86.17%540