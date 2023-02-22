Advanced search
    BRY   US08579X1019

BERRY CORPORATION

(BRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
8.810 USD   -1.23%
07:30aBerry Petroleum : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17aBerry : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07:15aEarnings Flash (BRY) BERRY CORPORATION (BRY) Posts Q4 Revenue $194.7M, vs. Street Est of $187.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berry : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

02/22/2023 | 07:17am EST
February 2023

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Scan with

phone camera

to browse to

IR Reports Page

bry.com

ir@bry.com 661-616-3811

Disclaimer

The information in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this document that address plans, activities, events, objectives, goals, strategies, or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding the Company's financial position; liquidity; cash flows (including, but not limited to, Adjusted Free Cash Flow); anticipated financial and operating results; capital program and development and production plans; operations and business strategy; potential acquisition opportunities; reserves; hedging activities; capital expenditures; return of capital; our shareholder return model and the payment of any future dividends; future repurchases of stock or debt; our ESG strategy and initiation of new projects or business in connection therewith; capital investments, recovery factors and other guidance are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. Therefore, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect our expected results of operations, liquidity, cash flows and business prospects.

Berry cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the other risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Berry's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility; legislative and regulatory actions that may prevent, delay or otherwise restrict our ability to drill and develop our assets, including the implementation of additional requirements for the regulatory approval and permitting process; legislative and regulatory initiatives in California or our other areas of operation addressing climate change or other environmental concerns; investment in and development of competing or alternative energy sources; drilling, production and other operating risks; effects of competition; uncertainties inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production; our ability to replace our reserves through exploration and development activities; cash flow and access to capital; the timing and funding of development expenditures; environmental, health and safety risks; effects of hedging arrangements; potential shut-ins of production due to lack of downstream demand or storage capacity; the impact and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on demand and pricing levels; the ability to effectively deploy our ESG strategy and risks associated with initiating new projects or business in connection therewith; overall domestic and global political and economic conditions; inflation levels, particularly the recent rise to historically high levels, and government efforts to reduce inflation, including increased interest rates; changes in tax laws; and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation include management's projections of certain key operating and financial metrics. Material assumptions include but are not limited to a consistent and stable regulatory environment; the timely issuance of permits and approvals required to conduct our operations; access to and availability of drilling and completion equipment and other resources necessary for drilling, completing and operating wells; availability of capital; and access to third-party transportation and market takeaway infrastructure and our ability to sell oil and natural gas product to available markets. While Berry believes that these assumptions are reasonable and made in good faith in light of management's current expectations concerning future events, the estimates underlying these assumptions are inherently uncertain and speculative and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, including those discussed in this disclaimer. While Berry currently expects that its actual results will be within the ranges and guidance provided in this presentation, there will be differences between actual and projected results, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in these projections or any other forward-looking statement. Additionally, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

You can typically identify forward-looking statements by words such as aim, anticipate, achievable, believe, budget, continue, could, effort, estimate, expect, forecast, goal, guidance, intend, likely, may, might, objective, outlook, plan, potential, predict, project, seek, should, target, will or would and other similar words that reflect the prospective nature of events or outcomes.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no responsibility to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us via our website or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This presentation has been prepared by Berry and includes market data and other statistical information from sources believed by management to be reliable, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Some data is also based on Berry's good faith estimates, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the independent sources described above. Although Berry believes these sources are reliable, management has not independently verified the information and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness.

Proved Reserves and PV-10 based on year end reserves and SEC pricing of $100.25 Brent and $6.40 Henry Hub as of December 31, 2022

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

Please see https://ir.bry.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaapfor non-GAAP reconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information.

February 2023

1

Enhanced Shareholder Return Model

2x

80/20

8-9%

Doubling fixed dividend for 2023 to $0.48 per share1

Allocating Adjusted Free Cash Flow1:

  • 80% Share Buybacks & Debt Reduction
  • 20% Variable Dividends

$200 MM Share buyback

$75 MM Bond Repurchase

authorization remaining

authorization remaining

Targeting high single digit dividend yield2

Please see https://ir.bry.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaapfor reconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information.

  1. Subject to board approval and amounts of cash variable dividend will be announced each quarter.
  2. Includes Fixed and Variable Dividends declared in 2023, but paid in 2023 & 2024

February 2023

2

2

Why BRY? Repeatable Results

Shallow

Repeatable Low

Corporate Decline

Capital Intensity

Conventional Oil

Development

Variable

Dividends

Visibility to Free

Cash Flow

Generation

2022 fixed and variable dividends of $1.78 per share1

Top-Tier

Shareholder

Return Model

2022 repurchase of approx. 7% of current outstanding shares

Please see https://ir.bry.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaapfor reconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information. 1 Includes Fixed and Variable Dividends declared in 2022, but paid in 2022 & 2023

February 2023

3

3

Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022

Dividends & Buybacks

Dividends & Buybacks

$0.50/Share = $0.06 Fixed + $0.44 Variable

$1.78/Share = $0.24 Fixed + $1.54 Variable

$9.6 MM of BRY shares repurchased in fourth quarter

$51.3 MM of BRY shares repurchased in 2022

25,800 boe/d Q4 Total Production

93% Oil or 24,100 bbl/day

21,100 bbl/d Q4 CA

26,100 boe/d Annual Total - Flat to 2021 net of A&D 92% Oil or 24,000 bbl/day

21,300 bbl/d CA Annual Total

$78 MM Q4 Adj. EBITDA1

$380 MM Annual Adj. EBITDA1

base

~94% of FY '22 production came from base

%

236% Reserve Replacement, primarily extensions

1 Please see https://ir.bry.com/non-gaap-reconciliations-to-gaapfor non-GAAP reconciliations to GAAP measures and additional important information.

February 2023

4

Disclaimer

Berry Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 12:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
