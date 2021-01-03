Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Berry Corporation    BRY

BERRY CORPORATION

(BRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berry : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BRY

01/03/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY): (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 21, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Berry investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Berry class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1991.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents, and, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; (2) Berry's operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company's productivity and increase costs; (3) the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company's revenues; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 21, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1991.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BERRY CORPORATION
01:31pBERRY : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors ..
BU
08:15aManufacturers Want Biden to Boost 'Buy American' Practices
DJ
03:07aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
2020BERRY : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Import..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
PR
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Firms Mixed During Premarket Trading Tuesday
MT
2020Marathon Gold Says Exploration at its Valentine Property in Newfoundland Show..
MT
2020NetApp Gains 2% Pre-Bell After CFO Buys Almost $1 Million in Shares
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Selling at NetApp Interrupted with Share Acq..
MT
2020BERRY GLOBAL : Prices Private Placement Notes Offering
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 581 M - -
Net income 2020 -189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,60x
Yield 2020 6,57%
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BERRY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Berry Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,97 $
Last Close Price 3,68 $
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arthur Trem Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Araujo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Brent S. Buckley Independent Director
Eugene J. Voiland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY CORPORATION0.00%294
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.0.00%3 998
PAREX RESOURCES INC.0.00%1 815
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.0.00%403
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%93
SURGE ENERGY INC.0.00%80
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ