Berry : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P.
Berry Corp (bry) [BRY]
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. , 333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP Ltd.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Opportunities Fund X Holdings (Delaware), L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Opportunities Fund Xb Holdings (Delaware), L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Fund GP, LLC
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
OAKTREE FUND GP I, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Capital I, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
OCM HOLDINGS I, LLC
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
OAKTREE HOLDINGS, LLC
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Signatures
/s/ See Signatures Included in Exhibit 99.1
2022-06-03
Date
(1)
This Form 4 is being filed by the Reporting Persons (as defined below) to reflect the acquisition of beneficial ownership (as defined under Section 13D of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) of more than 10% of the common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") of the Issuer. The Reporting Persons had, prior to the above described acquisition on the date of the event requiring this Form 3, beneficially owned less than 10% of the Common Stock.
(2)
Consists of 5,000,008 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Opportunities Fund X Holdings (Delaware), L.P. ("Fund X Delaware"), 4,576,505 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Opportunities Fund Xb Holdings (Delaware), L.P. ("Fund Xb Delaware") and 2,045,487 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P. ("VOF Holdings").
(3)
This Form 4 is being filed jointly by (each "Reporting Person" and, collectively, the "Reporting Persons") (i) Fund X Delaware, (ii) Fund Xb Delaware, (iii) Oaktree Fund GP, LLC ("Fund GP") in its capacity as the general partner of Fund X Delaware and Fund Xb Delaware, (iv) VOF Holdings, (v) Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP, L.P. ("VOF GP") in its capacity as the general partner of VOF Holdings, (vi) Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP Ltd. ("VOF GP Ltd.") in its capacity as the general partner of VOF GP, (vii) Oaktree Fund GP I, L.P. ("GP I") in its capacity as the managing member of Fund GP and the sole shareholder of VOF GP Ltd., (viii) Oaktree Capital I, L.P. ("Capital I") in its capacity as the general partner of GP I, (ix) OCM Holdings I, LLC ("Holdings I") in its capacity as the general partner of Capital I, (x) Oaktree Holdings, LLC ("Holdings") in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings I, (cont'd in FN 4)
(4)
(cont'd from FN 3) (xi) Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Management") in its capacity as the sole director of VOF GP Ltd, (xii) Oaktree Capital Management GP, LLC ("Management GP"), in its capacity as the general partner of Management, (xiii) Atlas OCM Holdings LLC ("Atlas"), in its capacity as the sole managing member of Management GP, (xiv) Oaktree Capital Group, LLC ("OCG") in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings (xv) Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC ("OCGH GP") in its capacity as the indirect owner of the class B units of each of OCG and Atlas, (xvi) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), in its capacity as the indirect owner of the class A units of each of OCG and Atlas and (xvii) BAM Partners Trust ("BAM Partnership"), in its capacity as the sole owner of Class B Limited Voting Shares of BAM.
(5)
The members of OCGH GP are Howard S. Marks, Bruce A. Karsh, Jay S. Wintrob, John B. Frank and Sheldon M. Stone, who, by virtue of their membership interests in OCGH GP, may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock reported herein. Each of the general partners, managing members, directors and managers described above disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein beneficially or of record owned by the Reporting Persons, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein.
