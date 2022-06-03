Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Berry Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BRY   US08579X1019

BERRY CORPORATION

(BRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
11.26 USD   +0.09%
05:42pBERRY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/01BERRY CORP (BRY) : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26BERRY CORP (BRY) : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Berry : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Berry Corp (bry) [BRY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. , 333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LOS ANGELES CA 90071
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP Ltd.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Opportunities Fund X Holdings (Delaware), L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Opportunities Fund Xb Holdings (Delaware), L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Fund GP, LLC
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
OAKTREE FUND GP I, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Oaktree Capital I, L.P.
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
OCM HOLDINGS I, LLC
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
OAKTREE HOLDINGS, LLC
C/O OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE, 28TH FLOOR
LOS ANGELES, CA90071
X
Signatures
/s/ See Signatures Included in Exhibit 99.1 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This Form 4 is being filed by the Reporting Persons (as defined below) to reflect the acquisition of beneficial ownership (as defined under Section 13D of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) of more than 10% of the common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") of the Issuer. The Reporting Persons had, prior to the above described acquisition on the date of the event requiring this Form 3, beneficially owned less than 10% of the Common Stock.
(2) Consists of 5,000,008 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Opportunities Fund X Holdings (Delaware), L.P. ("Fund X Delaware"), 4,576,505 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Opportunities Fund Xb Holdings (Delaware), L.P. ("Fund Xb Delaware") and 2,045,487 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P. ("VOF Holdings").
(3) This Form 4 is being filed jointly by (each "Reporting Person" and, collectively, the "Reporting Persons") (i) Fund X Delaware, (ii) Fund Xb Delaware, (iii) Oaktree Fund GP, LLC ("Fund GP") in its capacity as the general partner of Fund X Delaware and Fund Xb Delaware, (iv) VOF Holdings, (v) Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP, L.P. ("VOF GP") in its capacity as the general partner of VOF Holdings, (vi) Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP Ltd. ("VOF GP Ltd.") in its capacity as the general partner of VOF GP, (vii) Oaktree Fund GP I, L.P. ("GP I") in its capacity as the managing member of Fund GP and the sole shareholder of VOF GP Ltd., (viii) Oaktree Capital I, L.P. ("Capital I") in its capacity as the general partner of GP I, (ix) OCM Holdings I, LLC ("Holdings I") in its capacity as the general partner of Capital I, (x) Oaktree Holdings, LLC ("Holdings") in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings I, (cont'd in FN 4)
(4) (cont'd from FN 3) (xi) Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Management") in its capacity as the sole director of VOF GP Ltd, (xii) Oaktree Capital Management GP, LLC ("Management GP"), in its capacity as the general partner of Management, (xiii) Atlas OCM Holdings LLC ("Atlas"), in its capacity as the sole managing member of Management GP, (xiv) Oaktree Capital Group, LLC ("OCG") in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings (xv) Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC ("OCGH GP") in its capacity as the indirect owner of the class B units of each of OCG and Atlas, (xvi) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), in its capacity as the indirect owner of the class A units of each of OCG and Atlas and (xvii) BAM Partners Trust ("BAM Partnership"), in its capacity as the sole owner of Class B Limited Voting Shares of BAM.
(5) The members of OCGH GP are Howard S. Marks, Bruce A. Karsh, Jay S. Wintrob, John B. Frank and Sheldon M. Stone, who, by virtue of their membership interests in OCGH GP, may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock reported herein. Each of the general partners, managing members, directors and managers described above disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein beneficially or of record owned by the Reporting Persons, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Berry Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 814 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,88x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 909 M 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 224
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Arthur Trem Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Fernando Araujo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne L. Mariucci Lead Independent Director
Donald L. Paul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY CORPORATION33.61%909
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.56.91%6 529
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.32.72%2 705
PAREX RESOURCES INC.32.95%2 635
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.50.32%1 458
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION142.86%1 314