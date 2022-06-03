Berry : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) This Form 4 is being filed by the Reporting Persons (as defined below) to reflect the acquisition of beneficial ownership (as defined under Section 13D of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) of more than 10% of the common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") of the Issuer. The Reporting Persons had, prior to the above described acquisition on the date of the event requiring this Form 3, beneficially owned less than 10% of the Common Stock.

(2) Consists of 5,000,008 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Opportunities Fund X Holdings (Delaware), L.P. ("Fund X Delaware"), 4,576,505 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Opportunities Fund Xb Holdings (Delaware), L.P. ("Fund Xb Delaware") and 2,045,487 shares of Common Stock held by Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund Holdings, L.P. ("VOF Holdings").

(3) This Form 4 is being filed jointly by (each "Reporting Person" and, collectively, the "Reporting Persons") (i) Fund X Delaware, (ii) Fund Xb Delaware, (iii) Oaktree Fund GP, LLC ("Fund GP") in its capacity as the general partner of Fund X Delaware and Fund Xb Delaware, (iv) VOF Holdings, (v) Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP, L.P. ("VOF GP") in its capacity as the general partner of VOF Holdings, (vi) Oaktree Value Opportunities Fund GP Ltd. ("VOF GP Ltd.") in its capacity as the general partner of VOF GP, (vii) Oaktree Fund GP I, L.P. ("GP I") in its capacity as the managing member of Fund GP and the sole shareholder of VOF GP Ltd., (viii) Oaktree Capital I, L.P. ("Capital I") in its capacity as the general partner of GP I, (ix) OCM Holdings I, LLC ("Holdings I") in its capacity as the general partner of Capital I, (x) Oaktree Holdings, LLC ("Holdings") in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings I, (cont'd in FN 4)

(4) (cont'd from FN 3) (xi) Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Management") in its capacity as the sole director of VOF GP Ltd, (xii) Oaktree Capital Management GP, LLC ("Management GP"), in its capacity as the general partner of Management, (xiii) Atlas OCM Holdings LLC ("Atlas"), in its capacity as the sole managing member of Management GP, (xiv) Oaktree Capital Group, LLC ("OCG") in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings (xv) Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC ("OCGH GP") in its capacity as the indirect owner of the class B units of each of OCG and Atlas, (xvi) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), in its capacity as the indirect owner of the class A units of each of OCG and Atlas and (xvii) BAM Partners Trust ("BAM Partnership"), in its capacity as the sole owner of Class B Limited Voting Shares of BAM.