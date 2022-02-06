Box Office: 'Jackass Forever' Catapults to No. 1 as 'Moonfall' Craters

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (Variety.com) - After living through a
pandemic for nearly two years, Americans, as it turns out, were
in desperate need of a laugh.
That may explain why Paramount's go-for-broke action comedy
"Jackass Forever" triumphed at the domestic box office while
Roland Emmerich's disaster epic "Moonfall" turned into an epic
disaster.
"Jackass Forever," the fourth installment in the ongoing
saga of projectiles to the groin, collected $23 million from
3,604 North American locations in its debut, landing on the
higher end of expectations. The latest "Jackass," starring
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and other daredevils from MTV
days, had been widely expected to win the weekend, but its
victory is still surprising and impressive because it has been
some time since a pure comedy has claimed the top spot on box
office charts. In catapulting to first place, "Jackass Forever"
finally took down reigning champion "Spider-Man: No Way Home,"
which has spent six of the last seven weeks at No. 1.
"Jackass Forever" has been a (unexpected?) hit with critics,
notching a strong 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and "B+" CinemaScore
from audience members. Variety's chief film critic Owen
Gleiberman had positive things to say, writing in his review
that "Johnny Knoxville and company are now middle aged, but that
hasn't slowed their juvenile masochistic fervor." And with a $10
million production budget, "Jackass Forever" will be laughing
all the way to the bank.
"It's extremely hard to keep it fresh and funny for this
long, but 'Jackass' is doing that," says David A. Gross, who
runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.
"At a cost of only $10 million, the film is going to be very
profitable."
"Moonfall," the weekend's other new nationwide release, has
less to celebrate. The science-fiction catastrophe film
crash-landed on the lower end of projections, bringing in $10.1
million from 3,446 venues. Those ticket sales are potentially
problematic because "Moonfall" cost $140 million to produce,
making it one of the most expensive independent films in
history. Commercial sentiment may not help; moviegoers stuck the
film with an unenthusiastic "C+" CinemaScore. Unless the movie
becomes a huge hit overseas, "Moonfall" likely will not become a
financial success.
Emmerich, having turned "Independence Day," "The Day After
Tomorrow" and "2012" into commercial cash-cows, had once been
the premier chronicler of big-budget catastrophe. But in the
case of "Moonfall," which Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John
Bradley, Michael Pena and Donald Sutherland and centers on
efforts to prevent the moon from colliding with Earth, his
movies aren't offering the kind of stress-free escapism that
pandemic-fatigued audiences are looking for.
"At the moment, with the world coming apart in real time,
who wants to sit through a disaster story? It's more fun to
laugh at 'Jackass,'" says Gross.