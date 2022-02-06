Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Berry Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRY   US08579X1019

BERRY CORPORATION

(BRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Box Office: 'Jackass Forever' Catapults to No. 1 as 'Moonfall' Craters

02/06/2022 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (Variety.com) - After living through a pandemic for nearly two years, Americans, as it turns out, were in desperate need of a laugh.

That may explain why Paramount's go-for-broke action comedy "Jackass Forever" triumphed at the domestic box office while Roland Emmerich's disaster epic "Moonfall" turned into an epic disaster.

"Jackass Forever," the fourth installment in the ongoing saga of projectiles to the groin, collected $23 million from 3,604 North American locations in its debut, landing on the higher end of expectations. The latest "Jackass," starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and other daredevils from MTV days, had been widely expected to win the weekend, but its victory is still surprising and impressive because it has been some time since a pure comedy has claimed the top spot on box office charts. In catapulting to first place, "Jackass Forever" finally took down reigning champion "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has spent six of the last seven weeks at No. 1.

"Jackass Forever" has been a (unexpected?) hit with critics, notching a strong 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and "B+" CinemaScore from audience members. Variety's chief film critic Owen Gleiberman had positive things to say, writing in his review that "Johnny Knoxville and company are now middle aged, but that hasn't slowed their juvenile masochistic fervor." And with a $10 million production budget, "Jackass Forever" will be laughing all the way to the bank.

"It's extremely hard to keep it fresh and funny for this long, but 'Jackass' is doing that," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "At a cost of only $10 million, the film is going to be very profitable."

"Moonfall," the weekend's other new nationwide release, has less to celebrate. The science-fiction catastrophe film crash-landed on the lower end of projections, bringing in $10.1 million from 3,446 venues. Those ticket sales are potentially problematic because "Moonfall" cost $140 million to produce, making it one of the most expensive independent films in history. Commercial sentiment may not help; moviegoers stuck the film with an unenthusiastic "C+" CinemaScore. Unless the movie becomes a huge hit overseas, "Moonfall" likely will not become a financial success.

Emmerich, having turned "Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow" and "2012" into commercial cash-cows, had once been the premier chronicler of big-budget catastrophe. But in the case of "Moonfall," which Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena and Donald Sutherland and centers on efforts to prevent the moon from colliding with Earth, his movies aren't offering the kind of stress-free escapism that pandemic-fatigued audiences are looking for.

"At the moment, with the world coming apart in real time, who wants to sit through a disaster story? It's more fun to laugh at 'Jackass,'" says Gross.


© Reuters 2022
All news about BERRY CORPORATION
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Leading Thursday Markets Retreat
MT
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging Onto Narrow Gains
MT
02/03Berry Global Group Posts Lower Q1 Profit, Higher Sales, Reaffirms 2022 Outlook
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (BERY) BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $3.57B, vs. Street Est of $3...
MT
02/02Marathon Gold Loses Near 2% as Details Drill Results from Berry Deposit at Valentine Go..
MT
02/02Marathon Gold Details Drill Results from Berry Deposit at Valentine Gold Project
MT
02/02MARATHON GOLD BRIEF : Reports Latest Berry Drill Results and Details 2022 Exploration Prog..
MT
02/02NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stock -2-
DJ
01/27Berry Global Group, TotalEnergies Sign Recycling Collaboration Deal; Shares Rise Early
MT
01/24Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results February 22..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERRY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 501 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,8x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 347
Free-Float -
Chart BERRY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Berry Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,25 $
Average target price 12,57 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Trem Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Fernando Araujo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent S. Buckley Independent Director
Anne L. Mariucci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY CORPORATION9.86%740
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.16.99%4 861
PAREX RESOURCES INC.25.03%2 545
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.6.72%2 081
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION22.69%607
SURGE ENERGY INC.50.57%434