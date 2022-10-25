Advanced search
Factbox-UK PM Rishi Sunak's new ministerial team

10/25/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Britain gets new Prime Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new leader Rishi Sunak began appointing ministers to his government after he replaced Liz Truss as the nation's prime minister on Tuesday.

Below is a look at the key appointments:

POSITION MINISTER APPOINTED PREVIOUS

MINISTER

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt

(re-appointed)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

(re-appointed)

House of Commons Penny Mordaunt

Leader (re-appointed)

Interior minister Suella Braverman Grant Shapps

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab Therese Coffey

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

(re-appointed)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab Brandon Lewis

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan Kit Malthouse

Chancellor of the Oliver Dowden Nadhim Zahawi

Duchy of Lancaster

COP 26 President Alok Sharma

(re-appointed)

Business, Energy and Grant Shapps Jacob Rees-Mogg

Industrial Strategy

Secretary

Minister without Nadhim Zahawi Jake Berry

portfolio

Chief whip Simon Hart Wendy Morton

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Muvija M and William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
